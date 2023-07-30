“Playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us too many answers” - Rahul Dravid defends decision to rest senior duo despite loss

India head coach Rahul Dravid defended the team’s decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli for the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Saturday despite the six-wicket loss.

The Indian legend explained that the Men in Blue want to try out some players keeping the Asia Cup and World Cup in mind, particularly considering that some key members of the team are injured.

Team India were led by Hardik Pandya in Rohit’s absence. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were brought into the playing XI for the second ODI. The visitors, however, crumbled with the bat as they were bowled out for 181. West Indies chased down the target in 36.4 overs to register a comprehensive win.

Speaking after the unexpected loss, Dravid backed India’s decision to experiment with the playing XI.

"This (series) was our last chance to try out some of our players. We have a few players injured, at the NCA. With a month to go for the Asia Cup, we're running out of time in a lot of ways. We're hopeful that some of them will be fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. We can't take those chances. We've to try out other players and give some chances so that in a worst-case scenario they have some game time behind them," he said.

"It gives us some time to make decisions on players. We just felt that, in a series like this, with just two-three matches to go before the Asia Cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us too many answers. With the injuries we have at the NCA and some uncertainty around them, we wanted to give the other boys some chance. So that, if required, they can play," Dravid added.

While Rohit and Kohli were part of the playing XI for the opening ODI, the latter did not bat, while the skipper demoted himself to No. 7.

“We have to look at the bigger picture” - Dravid

Even as India came up with a poor display to go down to West Indies in the second ODI, Dravid was not overly concerned. He stated that they were looking at the bigger picture, keeping the upcoming multi-nation events in mind.

The 50-year-old explained:

"We will always look at the bigger picture. At this stage in the cycle, with the Asia Cup and the World Cup coming up, in some ways with the injuries that we have, we have to look at the bigger picture. We can't look at every single game and every single series. If we do that, I think it will be a mistake.

"Today to give people chances, Virat and Rohit sat out. We might have to take those risks, take those chances in situations like that. If we're building for big tournaments and big events, we need to build some players and get some answers for specific positions, especially considering the situation we're in."

BCCI @BCCI



will be aiming to bounce back in the third and final ODI.



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDODI-… pic.twitter.com/FdRk5avjPL West Indies win the second #WIvIND ODI. #TeamIndia will be aiming to bounce back in the third and final ODI.Scorecard

India’s loss to West Indies was their first against the opponent in ODIs after nine consecutive wins. The series decider will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 1.