"Please ban this account" - Iftikhar Ahmed slams Twitter user; claims 'school children' remark on India as false

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed called out a Twitter account for spreading wrong information about a statement that he claims he never made. The user had apparently tweeted that the all-rounder had compared playing with India as playing against 'street children'.

As soon as Iftikhar came to know about the sme, he took to Twitter and slammed the user for 'spreading hate'. He also requested the authorities to take strict action against such accounts.

Here's what Iftikhar Ahmed tweeted:

"I’ve been made aware of this statement which I’ve never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate. @X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick."

Iftikhar Ahmed on handling pressure against India

Iftikhar has been a part of a few close India-Pakistan encounters, and one of them came in the Asia Cup last year. The all-rounder got the opportunity to hit the winning runs, but it wasn't straightforward, as Arshdeep Singh had bowled a pretty tight final over.

In an exclusive interview with Cricwick, Ahmed explained how he remained calm in the situation and backed his ability:

"There's always pressure while finishing games and as a senior batter, it is your responsibility to go out there and get the job done for the team.

"In that match (against India in Asia Cup), we needed just two runs from two balls. Although there was pressure, I had faith in my abilities and told Khushdil the same thing at the other end: don't worry; we will get the job done."

India and Pakistan are once again set to face off, this time in the one-day format, with potentially multiple meetings in the Asia Cup. The two teams lock horns in Kandy on September 2.