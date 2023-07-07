Veteran Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal went back on his decision to retire from international cricket on July 7, Friday. He shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect on Thursday during a press conference he called on short notice.

The star Bangladeshi batter did not disclose the reasons for his sudden decision but was very emotional during the announcement. With teary eyes, Iqbal opened up about contemplating the idea of hanging up his boots for a while.

It is interesting to note that Tamim Iqbal led the Bangladesh side in the first ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Chattogram. Afghanistan won the match by 17 runs (via the DLS method). Tamim scored 13 runs from 21 balls in the first innings of the contest.

Just a day later, he surprised everyone by announcing his retirement midway through the series. Bangladesh board appointed Litton Das as captain following the development.

With the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in the near future, it was a huge blow for Bangladesh to lose an experienced campaigner. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a meeting with Tamim Iqbal in the presence of former captain Mashrafe Mortaza about the issue on Friday.

Following this, Tamim Iqbal decided to take a U-turn on his decision to retire. It is still not confirmed whether Tamim will feature in the second ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, July 8.

Cricket fans took note of the developments concerning Tamim Iqbal's retirement over the last two days. They went on to create some interesting memes on the issues,

Here are some of the reactions:

S2 @ShahaanSiddiqui @CricCrazyJohns I had heard about Ek din ka CM in 2004, now I am seeing ek din ka retirement in 2023. @CricCrazyJohns I had heard about Ek din ka CM in 2004, now I am seeing ek din ka retirement in 2023. https://t.co/NPiXcZfMXc

𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏  @qasim_says_ Shahid Afridi when Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement from international cricket Shahid Afridi when Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement from international cricket https://t.co/fq0Qt9pNkQ

BAN vs AFG ODI Series 2023: Schedule for remaining matches

Saturday, July 8: 2nd ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:30 pm

Tuesday, July 11: 3rd ODI - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 1:30 pm

