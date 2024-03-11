Plunket Shield 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Knights vs Auckland, Match 18

In the ongoing season of the Plunket Shield, the Northern Districts have asserted their dominance, sitting atop the points table with a record of four wins and two draws from six matches, accumulating a total of 80 points.

Not far behind are Wellington, who have secured three wins and three draws in their six outings amassing 67 points.

Central Districts have experienced a mixed series with two wins and one loss, totaling 23 points, while Canterbury find themselves in fourth place with a couple of drawn games, three losses, and a sole victory amounting to 48 points.

Otago share a similar record with Canterbury but fall slightly behind with 43 points. Auckland, on the other hand, have struggled in the series, suffering four losses and collecting only 29 points, placing them at the bottom of the table.

Northern Knights and Otago celebrate wins over Auckland and Canterbury

The Northern Knights secured a convincing victory over Auckland by 63 runs in the 16th match of the Plunket Shield. After scoring 247 in the first innings, Auckland put up 158 on the board in their first innings.

In their second innings, the Northern Knights scored 334/9 thanks to batters Brett Hampton and Jeet Raval scoring 100 and 60 runs, respectively. Auckland struggled again in their second innings, as they were restricted to 360 runs, with the Northern Knights winning the game by 63 runs.

The match between Wellington, Central Districts, and Otago ended in a draw.

Wellington posted a total of 295 in their first innings, led by contributions from Nick Greenwood (54), Muhammad Abbas (46), and Callum McLachlan (51).

In response, Central Districts managed 572/9 as they declared their innings, courtesy of contributions from opener Curtis Heaphy, who scored a mature 131 off 328 deliveries. He was complemented well by Brad Schumullan, who scored 186 off 257 deliveries, batting at No. 4 for the Central Districts.

Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake, Jesse Tashkoff, and Peter Younghusband took two wickets apiece for Wellington.

After a strong first-innings declaration by Central District Wellington were set a challenging lead of 277 runs.

However, just when Wellington had one wicket left, rain intervened, forcing an early end and resulting in a draw.

Despite the rain playing spoilsport, both teams displayed commendable performances during the match.

Otago secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against Canterbury in their recent game. In the first innings, Canterbuty managed to score 201 runs, with no real contributions from any of the batters. Otago, on the other hand, took a lead of 44 runs in their first inning, posting 188 runs.

In the second innings, Canterbury did slightly better than their first-innings score, posting 180 runs, with Angus Mckenzie scoring 42.

Chasing 136 runs in the second innings, Otago overhauled the target with ease, chasing the said target with nine wickets to spare.

Jacob Cumming and Dale Phillips were the key contributors with the bat for Otago, scoring 45 and 70 runs, respectively.

