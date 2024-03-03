Plunket Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago vs Auckland match (Updated) ft. Sean Solia and Jacob Duffy

The 13th Plunket Shield match between Central Districts and Northern Districts ended in a draw while Wellington secured a five-wicket win over Canterbury in the 14th game. On the other hand, the 15th encounter between Auckland and Otago ended in a draw.

Moving into the details of the 13th clash, Central Districts batted first and posted a whopping total of 427 runs in 128.1 overs. Curtis Heaphy (74), Greg Hay (53), William Clark (57), and Angus Schaw (114) were the standout batters. Matthew Fisher scalped a four-fer for Northern Districts.

In response, Northern Districts could rack up only 331 runs. Bharat Popli (111) and Henry Cooper (83) were the star batters. Ajaz Patel picked up an impressive seven-wicket haul. In the third innings, Central Districts could rack up 117/2 before the game ended in a draw.

In the 14th contest, Canterbury batted first and posted a dominating total of 526 runs. Openers Chad Bowes (114) and Rhys Mariu (145) were the top contributors with the bat while Cole McConchie also shined with his 82-run knock. Logan van Beek and Peter Younghusband scalped three wickets each for Wellington.

In response, Wellington could post only 308 runs. Captain Nick Kelly was the standout batter with 138 runs. Angus McKenzie claimed a four-fer for Canterbury. In the third innings, Canterbury got bundled out for 109 runs as Nathan Smith picked up six wickets.

Wellington then hunted down the target in 91.2 overs with five wickets remaining. Muhammad Abbas (110), Nathan Smith (75), Nick Kelly (56), and Gareth Severin (53) were the star batters in the chase.

Delving into the details of the 15th clash, Auckland batted first and racked up a total of 410 runs, thanks to Mark Chapman's 123-run knock. Travis Muller and Ben Lockrose scalped three-wicket hauls for Otago.

In response, Otago posted 319 runs with Thorn Parkes (67) top-scoring. Harjot Johal took four wickets while Louis Delport picked up a three-fer for Auckland. In the third innings, Auckland declared at 295/4 in 61 overs with Robert O'Donnell scoring 151* runs.

In the fourth innings, Otago put up an exceptional effort with the bat, scoring 327/9 in 103 overs. Captain Dean Foxcroft was the top scorer, accumulating 174 runs in 238 balls. The game ended in a draw as Auckland failed to pick up the final wicket.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Plunket Shield 2023-24.

Plunket Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 NF Kelly (WELL) 5 9 - 510 138 56.66 793 64.31 1 4 1 62 8 2 SM Solia (AUCK) 5 9 - 470 206 52.22 985 47.71 1 3 - 62 2 3 GR Severin (WELL) 5 9 - 429 143 47.66 838 51.19 1 3 - 47 4 4 HM Nicholls (CANT) 3 6 1 393 124 78.6 674 58.3 2 1 - 34 2 5 MW Chu (OTAGO) 5 10 - 331 80 33.1 653 50.68 - 1 1 33 2 6 JF Carter (ND) 5 7 1 330 98 55 686 48.1 - 4 - 39 6 7 Muhammad Abbas (WELL) 4 7 1 330 110* 55 560 58.92 1 1 - 43 0 8 GR Hay (CD) 5 9 - 328 115 36.44 782 41.94 1 2 1 44 0 9 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 4 8 2 324 151* 54 500 64.8 1 2 - 43 6 10 MJ Hay (CANT) 5 9 2 315 82* 45 622 50.64 - 2 1 30 7

Wellington's Nick Kelly moved up from the third to the top spot with 510 runs from nine innings at an average of 56.66. Auckland's Sean Solia slipped from top to second rank with 470 runs. Wellington’s Gareth Severin ascended from the fourth to the third spot with 429 runs.

Canterbury's Henry Nicholls descended from the second to the fourth spot with 393 runs. Otago’s Max Chu rocketed from the ninth to the fifth slot with 331 runs. Joe Carter slipped from fifth to sixth rank, accumulating 330 runs at an average of 55.

Muhammad Abbas moved up to the seventh position, amassing 330 runs at an average of 55. Greg Hay retained his eighth spot with 315 runs. Robert O'Donnell rocketed to the ninth spot with 324 runs while Mitchell Hay maintained his 10th position in the standings with 315 runs.

Plunket Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 5 9 899 149.5 29 446 28 6/36 15.92 2.97 32.1 1 2 2 JA Duffy (OTAGO) 5 9 1059 176.3 37 502 23 6/89 21.82 2.84 46.04 - 1 3 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 4 8 728 121.2 20 361 22 6/60 16.4 2.97 33.09 1 1 4 AY Patel (CD) 5 9 965 160.5 33 481 20 7/78 24.05 2.99 48.25 - 1 5 KDC Clarke (ND) 4 8 660 110 26 380 19 6/45 20 3.45 34.73 - 2 6 RL Toole (CD) 5 9 822 137 34 421 18 6/90 23.38 3.07 45.66 1 1 7 BR Hampton (ND) 5 9 626 104.2 21 281 17 7/41 16.52 2.69 36.82 - 1 8 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 5 10 829 138.1 29 423 17 4/43 24.88 3.06 48.76 1 - 9 PF Younghusband (WELL) 5 9 816 136 20 431 17 3/5 25.35 3.16 48 - - 10 DAJ Bracewell (CD) 4 7 612 102 22 268 16 4/39 16.75 2.62 38.25 1 -

Wellington pacer Nathan Smith moved up from third to the top position in the wicket-taking charts with 28 wickets from nine innings. Jacob Duffy maintained his second spot with 23 scalps.

Scott Kuggeleijn descended from the top spot to occupy the third position with 22 scalps. Ajaz Patel rocketed from the 12th to the fourth position with 20 scalps. Kristian Clarke maintained his fifth rank, racking up 19 wickets.

Raymond Toole slid from the fourth to the sixth slot with 18 scalps. Brett Hampton (17) slipped one spot down to the seventh position at an average of 16.52. Zak Foulkes strengthened his eighth rank with 17 scalps at an average of 24.88.

Peter Younghusband climbed up from the 11th rank to secure the ninth position in the tally with 17 scalps at an average of 25.35. Doug Bracewell glided down from the seventh rank to make it to the 10th spot with 16 wickets.

