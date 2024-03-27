Plunket Shield 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington vs Northern Knights (Updated) ft. Dale Phillips and Nathan Smith

Wellington Firebirds (94) emerged as champions of Plunket Shield 2023-24 for the first time since the 2019-20 season, securing a three-point victory over Northern Districts (91) in the final standings.

Central Districts secured an innings and a 40-run win over Otago in the 22nd match while Canterbury bagged a six-wicket win over Auckland in the 23rd clash. Meanwhile, the 24th match between Wellington and Northern Districts ended in a draw

Moving to the details of the 22nd game, Otago batted first and posted a total of 309, thanks to Dale Phillips' 144-run knock. Liam Dudding scalped a three-fer.

In response, Central Districts scored 580 runs, courtesy of captain Greg Hay's 179-run knock and Will Young's 90 runs. They gathered a 271-run lead after the conclusion of the first innings.

In the third innings, Otago notched up a total of 231 runs with Travis Muller scoring 71 runs as they suffered an innings and a 40-run loss. Liam Dudding continued his good form with a fifer.

Shifting our focus to the 23rd encounter, Auckland registered a below-par total of 216 runs. Zakary Foulkes was at his best, pocketing a fifer. In response, Canterbury racked up 242 runs to take a 26-run lead. Jordan Sussex was the wrecker-in-chief with an eight-wicket haul.

In the third innings, Auckland reached a total of 257 runs, thanks to Sean Solia's 84-run knock. Sean Davey was the standout bowler with a four-fer.

With Canterbury needing 232 runs to win in the fourth innings, they sealed the deal in 47.5 overs. Chad Bowes (60) and Rhys Mariu (62) were the crucial batters in the chase.

Delving into the details of the 24th contest, Wellington accumulated a total of 323 runs, thanks to Tom Blundell's 103-run knock. Joe Walker and Frederick Walker scalped four wickets each.

In response, Northern Knights posted 362 runs with Tim Seifer top-scoring (104). In the third innings, Wellington could post 127/4 in 36 overs as the game ended in a draw.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers after the conclusion of the Plunket Shield 2023-24 season

Plunket Shield 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 DN Phillips (OTAGO) 8 15 1 686 144 49 1009 67.98 2 4 1 102 5 2 GR Severin (WELL) 8 14 - 657 143 46.92 1300 50.53 2 4 - 76 4 3 GR Hay (CD) 8 13 - 643 179 49.46 1466 43.86 2 3 1 82 0 4 NF Kelly (WELL) 8 14 1 605 138 46.53 989 61.17 1 4 1 74 8 5 SM Solia (AUCK) 8 15 - 602 206 40.13 1277 47.14 1 4 2 79 3 6 JF Carter (ND) 8 12 1 593 124 53.9 1222 48.52 1 6 - 63 12 7 MJ Hay (CANT) 8 15 4 562 146 51.09 1076 52.23 1 3 1 50 12 8 GH Worker (AUCK) 8 15 - 489 72 32.6 931 52.52 - 5 1 59 8 9 WT O'Donnell (AUCK) 8 15 - 487 102 32.46 1155 42.16 1 2 - 60 4 10 MW Chu (OTAGO) 8 15 - 473 80 31.53 909 52.03 - 1 1 54 2

Otago's Dale Phillips moved up from the fourth to the top spot, smacking 686 runs from 15 innings at an average of 49 with six fifty-plus totals. Wellington’s Gareth Severin retained his second rank, hitting 657 runs from 14 innings.

Central Districts’ Greg Hay ascended from the eighth to the third rank, accumulating 643 runs from 13 innings. Wellington's Nick Kelly slipped from the top to the fourth rank with 605 runs. Auckland’s Seal Solia (602) slipped from the fifth to the sixth rank.

Joe Carter (593) slid from the third to the sixth spot. Mitchell Hay (562) descended from the sixth to the seventh slot. George Worker (489) ascended to the eighth rank. William O'Donnell (487) glided down from the seventh to the ninth spot. Otago’s Max Chu (473) propelled to the 10th position.

Plunket Shield 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 NG Smith (WELL) 7 12 1156 192.4 41 567 33 6/36 17.18 2.94 35.03 1 2 2 JA Duffy (OTAGO) 8 13 1600 266.4 55 757 31 6/89 24.41 2.83 51.61 1 1 3 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 6 12 1073 178.5 33 513 30 6/60 17.1 2.86 35.76 1 2 4 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 8 16 1351 225.1 47 671 28 5/38 23.96 2.98 48.25 1 1 5 PF Younghusband (WELL) 8 13 1374 229 34 751 28 5/65 26.82 3.27 49.07 - 1 6 KDC Clarke (ND) 6 12 1098 183 40 650 27 6/45 24.07 3.55 40.66 - 2 7 AY Patel (CD) 8 15 1861 310.1 69 844 26 7/78 32.46 2.72 71.57 - 1 8 MD Rae (CANT) 6 12 1110 185 28 611 25 4/73 24.44 3.3 44.4 1 - 9 BM Tickner (CD) 8 15 1606 267.4 54 822 25 4/62 32.88 3.07 64.24 1 - 10 L Delport (AUCK) 6 11 1368 228 31 782 24 6/98 32.58 3.42 57 1 1

Nathan Smith, the Wellington pacer, ended the season as the leading wicket-taker, scalping 33 wickets from 12 innings. Otago's Jacob Duffy scalped 31 wickets to retain his second rank. Scott Kuggeleijn (30) maintained his third position at an average of 17.1 from 12 innings.

Zakary Foulkes (28) ascended from the eighth to the fourth spot at 23.96 while Peter Younghusband (28) settled in the fifth position, averaging 26.82. Kristian Clarke (27) slipped from the fourth to the sixth slot.

Ajaz Patel (26) slid from the sixth to the seventh spot while Michael Rae (25) ascended from the 10th to the eighth slot at 24.44. Blair Tickner (25) and Louis Delport (24) ascended from the ninth and 10th positions at 32.88 and 32.58 respectively.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!