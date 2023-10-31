Plunket Shield 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canterbury vs Otago match (Updated) ft. Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson

Canterbury and Otago played the sixth match of the Plunket Shield 2023 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Otago won the toss here and elected to bowl.

Henry Nicholls scored 124 runs off 186 deliveries for Canterbury and helped the team reach a total of 313 runs. Mitch Hay, the wicketkeeper-batter, made 59 runs as well. Kyle Jamieson and Michael Rippon also made a decent contribution of 30-plus runs each.

Jake Gibson was the pick of the bowlers for Otago and picked four wickets for 58 runs in 18 overs. Dean Foxcroft took two, while Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, and Jarrod McKay picked one wicket each.

Otago didn’t have a great outing with the bat and was bundled out for just 184 runs. They lost the last seven wickets for just 88 runs. Dale Phillips was the highest scorer for Otago and scored 61 runs off 75 deliveries. Only four other batters managed to make a double-digit score.

Fraser Sheat picked four wickets for 25 runs in 14 overs, including six maiden overs for Canterbury. Angus McKenzie and Michael Rae picked two wickets each, while Kyle Jamieson and Zakary Foulkes took one wicket each.

Canterbury dominated Otago with the bat in the second innings. They declared the innings on 399 runs for the loss of four wickets. Nicholls scored a half-century this time. Cole McConchie, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, came back stranger this time. He scored 108 runs off 167 deliveries. Hay also made a half-century for Canterbury.

Jacob Duffy picked two wickets, while Jarrod McKay and Jamal Todd took one wicket each. Otago required 463 runs in their second innings to win this game.

They didn’t have a great start yet again, as they lost the first five wickets just after crossing the 100-run mark. However, a 99-run partnership between Todd and Max Chu gave some hope to Otago. They lost the next three wickets for just 36 runs before the rain interruption, and the match ended in a draw. Otago had made 254 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Jamieson picked four wickets for 43 runs in 22 overs, including the wicket of Todd. Michale Rae picked two, while Sheat, Foulkes, and Rippon picked one wicket each.

Plunket Shield 2023 Most Runs List

Mitchell Hay scored a half-century in each of his two innings against Otago. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 198 runs at an average of 66.

Nick Kelly missed on a well-deserved century in the second innings against Central Districts. He has made a total of 193 runs in four innings so far at an average of 48.25.

Henry Nicholls scored a century in his first outing this season and continued that with a half-century in the second innings. He made a total of 185 runs against Otago and is in third place on this list.

Plunket Shield 2023 Most Wickets List

Scott Kuggeleijn has taken a total of 14 wickets in four innings at an average of 10.92. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Nathan Smith of Wellington picked up a total of seven wickets in his second game of the season. He is in second place on this list with 13 wickets at an average of 12.15.

Fraser Sheat picked a total of five wickets against Otago. He has taken 11 wickets in four innings at an average of 14.36.