“Police can only get hold of the culprit, CAB has no role in this” - Sourav Ganguly reacts to 2023 World Cup tickets controversy 

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had backed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in the 2023 World Cup tickets controversy after a notice was issued to it over black marketing allegations. Ganguly’s elder brother, Snehasish, is the president of CAB.

A major controversy erupted after a man was recently arrested by the Kolkata cops for selling India vs South Africa World Cup match tickets worth ₹2,500 at ₹11,000 each. Subsequently, police issued a notice to CAB after a cricket fan filed a complaint at the Maidan Police Station in Kolkata, alleging collusion between online portal Bookmyshow and officials of CAB and BCCI.

Following the complaint that the CAB had "purposefully put aside a large chunk of the tickets meant for the general public, making those available to the black marketers for the purpose of their personal gains”, the cops summoned Snehasish.

Reacting to the controversy, Ganguly threw his weight behind CAB and his brother. He was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Police can only get hold of the culprit. CAB has no role in this. Eden has a capacity of 67,000 and the demand is for more than one lakh. It happens everywhere, the demand for tickets is so high, you can't beat it. Nobody has control over it, only the Police can stop this.”

On why the CAB president was dragged into the tickets controversy, the former India captain said:

"It's unfortunate. CAB can't sell tickets. They don't have Box Office once the ticket is out from Eden Gardens, nobody knows where and for what price it is sold."

Further, on some CAB life members complaining of not getting tickets, the former batter clarified that it’s not written in the CAB constitution that a “life member will get tickets for life”.

CAB confirms cancelling Virat Kohli’s birthday bash

Meanwhile, the CAB also shelved its plans to celebrate Virat Kohli's 35th birthday during the India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

CAB was planning to distribute 70,000 masks of Kohli among fans. There were plans for a cake cutting ceremony as well. The idea had to be cancelled after CAB failed to receive clearance from BCCI.