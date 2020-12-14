India has a multitude of outstanding venues for international cricket. While the Wankhede in Mumbai and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru have their own charm, a series of new venues have come up in recent years as well.

The picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is one such venue, while the newly-revamped Motera Stadium has the distinction of being the world’s largest cricket stadium. Soon, international matches may be played at another historic location in India, with Pondicherry the touted destination.

Cricket Association of Pondicherry writes a letter to BCCI

A Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) official, while speaking to the media, revealed that the body has requested the BCCI to consider them as a potential venue for international matches in the future.

The official also said that the venue is ready to host any World Cup games if given the chance, as it will help smaller venues grow even further.

The CAP was included as a member of the BCCI only two years ago, after the Lodha Committee recommendations. The development has seen a series of new teams take part in multiple BCCI tournaments since.

A report in the Indian Express also disclosed that the intention to host international matches in Pondicherry will be reiterated by P Damodaran, who will represent CAP at the BCCI Annual General Body meeting on December 24, 2020.

What facilities are available in Pondicherry’s stadium?

While requesting the BCCI, the CAP spokesperson also expressed their desire to host the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in its entirety when the domestic season begins.

The CAP officials explained that the body is capable of reserving teams of two zones in 4-star hotels for four to five months, while it can also offer six newly-developed first-class grounds for the same.

The CAP website gave an insight into the facilities on offer if Pondicherry ever gets to host cricket matches in the future. The Siechem Stadium in the region has a capacity of 5,000, but the venue has attracted controversy in recent weeks.

An ANI report disclosed how the association has been asked to demolish something that was constructed at the cricket stadium by the Puducherry Planning Authority.

According to official documents, the body had asked for the demolition of unauthorised construction, while also requesting for the stadium's power supply to be cut.

However, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry refuted all allegations of illegal construction, with Honorary Secretary V. Chandran in a statement, saying that no encroaching or trespassing has been done by the association.