Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 14

Two matches were scheduled to take place on the seventh day of the ongoing Pondicherry T20. But like it happened on Sunday (January 7), both games were once again abandoned due to rain on Monday as well.

Pondicherry South XI and Pondicherry West XI were up against each other in the 13th encounter of the tournament while in the 14th, Karaikal XI and Yanam XI came up against each other only to see rain washing out the match.

Now let us take a look at the updated points table after Match 14.

Karaikal XI continue to be on top of the table

Rank Teams Played Win Loss N/R Pts NET RR 1 Karaikal XI 5 2 0 3 7 1.185 2 Pondicherry West XI 5 2 1 2 6 1.35 3 Pondicherry South XI 5 2 1 2 6 1.214 4 Mahe XI 4 1 1 2 4 -1.975 5 Yanam XI 4 1 2 1 3 -0.548 6 Pondicherry North XI 5 0 3 2 2 -1.5

Karaikal XI are atop the Siechem Pondicherry T20 points table with six points and a net run rate of +1.185. They have played a total of four matches so far, winning two of them while three of their games were washed out.

Meanwhile, West XI and South XI are at the second and third place, respectively, with six points each. The two teams have played five matches each, winning two and losing one, while two of their games were also abandoned due to rain. The two teams are only distinguished by their net run rates i.e 1.35 and 1.214, respectively, at the moment.

Mahe XI stand at the fourth position in the points table. They have so far played four matches and like other teams, even their matches have been affected by rain.

They began their campaign with a massive 80-run loss at the hands of PSXI, however, they managed to bounce back and beat PWXI by one run in the following thrilling encounter. Mahe XI currently have four points to their name and will have to be on their toes to make it to the knockouts.

Coming to Yanam XI, they have also played three out of four matches and have three points in their bucket. They are at the fifth position in the table currently with one win and had to accept defeat twice. Their most recent game against Karaikal was abandoned due to rain.

Pondicherry North XI are the only team yet to taste success so far. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with a negative NRR of -1.5.

Read: Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 8 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App