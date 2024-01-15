Pondicherry T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 26

While the Pondicherry South XI faced Pondicherry North XI in match 25 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 2024, Karaikal XI encountered Pondicherry West XI in the 26th match.

Sivamurugan M and Babu G led their respective sides to victories to boost themselves on the points table. Karaikal XI, registering their fifth win, have retained the top spot. They enjoy a commendable net run rate (NRR) of 0.499 and 13 points. Similarly, the loss has not affected South XI's position on the table. They sit in third place with eight points and an NRR of 0.341.

The winners of the match 25th, the South XI have also retained their second spot on the points table. They have an NRR of 1.033 and 10 points under their belt. North XI, who sustained their fourth defeat of the season, sit fourth on the table with eight points and an NRR of -0.390.

Here's an updated points table:

Rank Teams Played Win Loss N/R Pts NRR 1 Karaikal XI 9 5 1 3 13 0.457 2 Pondicherry South XI 9 4 3 2 10 1.033 3 Pondicherry West XI 9 3 4 2 8 0.341 4 Pondicherry North XI 9 3 4 2 8 -0.39 5 Yanam XI 8 3 4 1 7 -0.373 6 Mahe XI 8 2 4 2 6 -1.151

Pondicherry South XI and Karaikal XI win the matches

During the 25th match of the tournament, Pondicherry North XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Middle-order batter Vikram Kumar was the lone warrior with 45 runs. As the rest of the line-up struggled to score, the side compiled 97 runs, losing all wickets in 18 overs. Pondicherry South XI's Narayanlaal Mohanji was outstanding with four wickets while R Vijay and Karthikraja Udayanaranayan managed two wickets apiece.

As Sivamurugan M and company stepped to chase, opener Karthikraja was dismissed on 20. With no beneficial contributions at the top order, Rahul Jayasankar and Mohan Doss added 24 and 35 runs, respectively, to help the team chase down 98 in 15.5 overs with six wickets remaining.

Coming to match 26th of the tournament, Karaikal XI won the toss and conceded a 193-run target. Pondicherry West XI batters were in fine form, with Logesh Prabagaran adding 59 runs followed by decent contributions from Nishank L and Ameer Zeeshan. Vishnu K's 42 further helped amassing 192 on the board.

However, Karaikal XI's batters were even compelling. Tamilazhagan R (42), S Manikandan (45), and Rajaram S (40) added crucial runs. The West XI bowlers bagged seven wickets which was not enough as Babu G and company registered a three-wicket win.

