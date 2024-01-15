Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 26 (Updated) ft. Sivamurugan M and Rajakavi Rajagopal

Pondicherry South XI secured a six-wicket win over Pondicherry North XI in the 25th match of Pondicherry T20 2024, while Karaikal XI registered a three-wicket win against Pondicherry West XI in the 26th clash. Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground hosted both these games.

Shifting our focus to the 25th clash, North XI opted to bat first and posted a below-par total of 97 runs in 18 overs. Vikram Kumar top-scored with 45 runs in 37 balls. Narayanlal was the wrecker-in-chief for South XI with a four-wicket haul.

In the chase, South XI finished off the game in 15.5 overs. Mohan Doss R (35) and Rahul Jayasankar (24) played vital knocks to take their side over the line.

Moving to the 26th clash, West XI batted first and racked up a dominating total of 192/4 in 20 overs. Captain Logesh Prabagaran smacked 59 runs in 36 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes. He received good support from Vishnu (42*), L Nishank (33), and Ameer Zeeshan (30*).

In reply, Karaikal XI crossed the line with three balls to spare. Opener Thamizhazhagan R (42), No.3 batter S Manikandan (45), and S Rajaram (40) played crucial roles in steering their side home with three wickets remaining.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pondicherry T20 2024.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu"}">Kaladi Nagur Babu 7 7 - 270 88 38.57 211 127.96 - 3 10 30 2 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 7 7 1 187 57 31.17 141 132.62 - 1 7 25 3 Logesh P 6 6 - 177 59 29.5 132 134.09 - 1 9 16 4 Gautham Srinivas"}">Gautham Srinivas 7 7 - 152 56 21.71 136 111.76 - 1 8 12 5 Thamizhazhagan R 7 6 1 151 52 30.2 154 98.05 - 1 5 8 6 Shiva Satish Varma 7 7 - 138 34 19.71 111 124.32 - - 10 5 7 P Sunil Kumar 4 4 1 133 68 44.33 121 109.92 - 2 4 9 8 Vishnu K 6 6 1 130 42 26 81 160.49 - - 13 5 9 Saju Chothan 7 6 - 128 32 21.33 140 91.43 - - 2 8 10 Vikram Kumar 7 7 4 126 45 42 110 114.55 - - 3 10

Yanam XI batter Kaladi Nagur Babu continues to lead the batting standings with 270 runs. South XI batter Sivamurugan M retained his second position with 187 runs. West XI's Logesh P moved up from eighth to third position, accumulating 177 runs.

North XI's Gautham Srinivas (152) retained his fourth position. Karaikal XI batter Thamizhazhagan R (151) climbed up from ninth to fifth rank. Shiva Satish Varma (138) slid from the third to the sixth slot.

P Sunil Kumar (133) slipped from fifth to seventh rank. Vishnu K (130) propelled from 13th to eighth spot. Saju Chothan (128) descended from sixth to ninth position. Vikram Kumar (126) rocketed from 15th to 10th position.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 6 6 22 110 13 5/21 8.46 5 10.15 - 1 - 2 K Kishore Kumar 7 7 21 156 11 3/32 14.18 7.43 11.45 - - - 3 Narayanlal 4 4 13 70 10 4/9 7 5.38 7.8 2 - - 4 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 7 7 17.3 104 10 2/4 10.4 5.94 10.5 - - 1 5 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 7 7 25.1 146 9 4/11 16.22 5.8 16.78 1 - - 6 Karthigesan-S 7 6 21 124 9 3/23 13.78 5.9 14 - - - 7 Subrahmanyam Sarma"}">Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma 7 7 25.1 157 9 3/16 17.44 6.24 16.78 - - 1 8 Karan Kannan"}">Karan Kannan 6 6 19.1 120 9 3/3 13.33 6.26 12.78 - - - 9 Love Kumar 7 7 24.4 116 8 3/13 14.5 4.7 18.5 - - 2 10 Omar Patni 4 2 8 41 8 5/13 5.13 5.13 6 - 1 1

North XI bowler Rajakavi Rajagopal maintains his top spot in the wickets standings with 13 scalps. Yanam XI bowler K Kishore Kumar retained his second rank with 11 scalps. Narayanlal (10) propelled from 20th rank to occupy the third position at seven.

Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan (10) rocketed from 10th to fourth spot at 10.4. Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan (9) slipped from third to fifth spot at 16.22. Karthigesan-S (9) moved up from the eighth to the sixth slot at 17.44.

Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma (9) descnded from fourth to seventh rank at 17.44. Karan Kannan (9) moved down from fifth to eighth rank. Love Kumar (8) climbed up from 13th to ninth rank at 14.5. Omar Patni (8) descended from sixth to 10th rank at 5.13.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App