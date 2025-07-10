“Pope would have gone for a duck” – Former India batter slams Shubman Gill for tactical fielding error in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary Indian fielder Mohammad Kaif has slammed reigning captain Shubman Gill for his tactical fielding mistake on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday, July 10. The cricketer-turned-commentator schooled the 25-year-old for his poor field placement as Ollie Pope survived on a golden duck. He pointed out that Gill should have stood forward owing to the lack of pace from Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The incident took place in the 14th over of England’s first innings. Reddy bowled a fuller-length ball outside off, and it swung away late. Pope, facing his first ball of the innings, threw his bat at the ball, and it fell inches short of Gill, who failed to hold on to the catch.

Kaif wrote on X:

“Shubman at gully should have been closer. At Nitish Reddy's pace the ball wouldn't carry that far. Cricket is a game of small margins and sharp thinking. Olly Pope would have gone for a duck.”

Ollie Pope shares a 109-run partnership with Joe Root in the 3rd Test against Shubman Gill and company

Ollie Pope shared a 109-run partnership with Joe Root to recover England from 44/2. The right-hander scored 44 runs off 104 balls, comprising four boundaries. He was eventually caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling immediately after the tea break.

At the time of writing, England were 187/4, with Joe Root (66) and skipper Ben Stokes (11) at the crease. Reddy has been the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, bagging two wickets of English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently tied at 1-1. England won the series opener by five wickets by successfully chasing 371 at Headingley. India then beat the hosts by 336 runs to win the second Test at Edgbaston. It was their first-ever win at the venue, registering their biggest overseas win by runs.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

