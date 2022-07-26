"An evening to remember" - Pragyan Ojha catches up with Sehwag, Nehra and Agarkar; shares picture on Instagram

Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha recently had a reunion with some of his one-time India teammates. Ojha caught up with Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who played in an era before Ojha made debut, also features in the image shared by the former cricketer on his Instagram handle.

All the retired cricketers have taken up commentary and continue to share their views on various aspects of the game on a regular basis.

The former cricketers are seen smiling for the camera in the picture that makes for great viewing. Ojha shared the image with the caption:

"An evening to remember!"

Ojha played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India, claiming 144 international wickets. Sehwag scored over 8000 runs in Tests and ODIs while Agarkar claimed 349 international scalps.

As for Nehra, he picked up 235 wickets across the three formats of the game. The oldest in the list, 57-year-old Sanjay Manjrekar represented India in 37 Tests and 74 one-dayers, scoring over 4000 international runs.

"Future of ODIs uncertain" - Pragyan Ojha

Ojha, who is known for his frank opinions on most matters related to the sport, recently opened up on Ben Stokes' decision to retire from one-day cricket.

The England legend stunned the fraternity a few days back when he revealed that he was quitting the 50-over format of the game.

Sharing his views on the much-debated topic, Ojha tweeted:

"We were worried about TEST cricket's future but the future of ODIs looks uncertain! In future, we may see many crickets [cricketers] preferring to move away from this format. #SomethingToThinkAbout #Cricketonkoo."

Announcing his one-day retirement, Stokes said that playing all three formats had been unsustainable for him due to the unrelenting schedule. His official statement read:

"Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all."

Apart from Ojha, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and Aussie batter Usman Khawaja have also expressed reservations over the future of one-day cricket.

