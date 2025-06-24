Prasidh Krishna castles Ollie Pope for 8 with an excellent inswinger on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed England batter Ollie Pope for eight runs on Day 5 of the first England versus India Test at Headingley on Tuesday, June 24. The pacer delivered an inswinging ball which sneaked past Pope's bat and pad and knocked his leg stump back in the 45th over of the innings.

It was a wicket that India needed badly as Pope had scored a hundred in the first innings. It was the second wicket in quick succession for Krishna, who also dismissed Zak Crawley for 65 in the 43rd over to claim India's first wicket of the second innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Krishna has blown hot and cold right through the match. He has looked penetrative in certain stages of the match, but the boundary ball has never been far away. It has meant that India have never been able to create sustained pressure for long periods on the English batters in either innings.

England lay ideal platform to chase down 371 runs in the 4th innings of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The hosts began Day 5 at 21/0, and the opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set about laying the foundation to chase down 371 runs. The pair saw off a tough initial period as India maintained a tight line and length.

However, once the shine on the ball wore off and India lost the bite to their attack, the pair picked up the scoring rate with boundaries at regular intervals as Shubman Gill, on his captaincy debut, was left searching for bowlers to bring the tourists back into the match.

Duckett got to his hundred and kept the pressure on the bowling to reduce the deficit with each passing over. At the time of writing, England were 238/2 in 51 overs with Duckett and Joe Root at the crease.

