Prasidh Krishna to miss Duleep Trophy opener after failing to recover from surgery in February 

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna becomes the latest casualty in the long list of players set to miss the early stages of the Duleep Trophy. The right-arm speedster has been ruled out of the opening clash of the domestic red-ball competition after failing to recover from a surgery that was held in February.

Prasidh went under the knife on February following an injury to his left proximal quadriceps tendon. As a result, he was ruled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The pacer was expected to return for the recently concluded Karnataka Premier League (KPL) after being picked by the eventual winners Mysuru Warriors in the player auction back in July. However, his recovery from surgery has taken longer than expected and he did not partake in the tournament.

Shubman Gill, skipper of Team A in the Duleep Trophy, confirmed on the eve of their clash against Abhimanyu Easwaran-led Team B that Prasidh Krishna will not play the fixture.

Prasidh Krishna is among the several players from the initial squad list for the Duleep Trophy who will not play in the first round at least. Ishan Kishan was recently ruled out due to an apparent injury concern, while the same is the case with Suryakumar Yadav. Pace bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are recovering from injuries while Ravindra Jadeja has also been withdrawn by the BCCI.

Prasidh Krishna has been riddled with injury issues for a considerable while now

Prasish Krishna was last seen on the field during the Ranji Trophy clash between Karnataka and Gujarat in January earlier this year. He finished with figures of 2-62 as Karnataka failed to chase 108 in the final innings, losing by six runs.

The pacer was also part of the Indian squad that toured South Africa, where he picked up two wickets. He also played the majority of the home T20I series against Australia held right after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Prasidh Krishna sustained a stress fracture to his left leg in 2019 and a stress fracture of his back in 2022, with the latter causing him to miss the entirety of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has only played a handful of matches during the times he has been fit, and is slowly sliding down the pecking order in the national setup as bowlers like Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan all making their case along with the rest.

