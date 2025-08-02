Prasidh Krishna opens up on how Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management affects other pacers amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna asserted that Jasprit Bumrah's workload management does not affect the preparations of other pacers in the team in any manner. He stated that irrespective of whether Bumrah is playing or not, the other bowlers in the team are well aware of what is expected from them.Sticking to the decision made ahead of the England tour, Bumrah was not picked for the ongoing Test at The Oval since he had already played three matches. In fact, the BCCI on Friday, August 1 released an official update, stating that the senior fast bowler had been released from the squad.At a press conference after stumps on Day 2 at The Oval, Prasidh was asked how Bumrah being in and out of the playing XI impacts the other bowlers in the team, especially the pacers. The fast bowler claimed that it had not effect at all. He said:&quot;Not at all. Bumrah playing or not playing [doesn't affect the preparation of other bowlers]. All of us as fast bowlers or in general bowlers have spent a lot of time with each other. We know what each one has to be doing when their chance comes. It still remains the same. Him playing, him not playing; I think as bowlers we know what our roles are.&quot;Him being there, you know what he brings into the picture and when he's not there, one challenge is to step up every single time you have the ball in hand,&quot; the 29-year-old went on to add.Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj stepped up in Bumrah's absence, claiming four wickets each in England's first innings at The Oval. Responding to India's total of 224, the hosts got off to a flyer, adding 92 for the first wicket. However, Prasidh and Siraj led a sensational fightback for the visitors.&quot;Criticism and praise are very dependent on performance&quot; - Prasidh KrishnaWhile Prasidh was excellent on Day 2 of The Oval Test, he struggled in the first two matches that he played at the start of the series. Apart from failing to make an impact, he was very expensive as well, leading to plenty of trolling. Downplaying the pre-match chatter around his poor efforts, the Karnataka pacer said:&quot;Criticism and praise are very dependent on performance. For me in life, it's not about the performance; it's about the process that you follow when you want to play for the country.&quot;Meanwhile, India went to stumps on Day 2 of The Oval Test at 75-2 in their second innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 51 and Akash Deep on four.