Prasidh Krishna ruled out of series against New Zealand A due to back spasms 

Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the ongoing A series between India A and New Zealand A after suffering from back spasms. The Karnataka-born pacer was not part of the playing XI for the first unofficial Test that began on Thursday in Bengaluru.

The Priyank Panchal-led India A side had to change their plans at the last minute as Krishna's injury came to the notice of the management on the eve of the first Test.

The team went with a refurbished pace attack comprising the uncapped Mukesh Yadav, Yash Dayal, and Azran Nagwaswalla.

Best wishes to Prasidh Krishna for a speedy recovery. Back spasm.



India A managed to restrict their opposition to 156-5 after only 61 overs were possible on Day 1 of the unofficial Test. Bengal's Mukesh Kumar emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/34. The rest of the pacers picked up a wicket each. Tilak Varma, who impressed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022, was also brought on to roll his arm over for a brief while.

VVS Laxman and the team management will make a decision regarding a replacement for Krishna soon.

India A are scheduled to play two more unofficial Tests against the visiting New Zealand A side, beginning on September 8 and 15 respectively. The teams are also slated to play three ODI matches, all at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 22, 25 and 27.

Prasidh Krishna was last seen in the tour of Zimbabwe

The tall pacer is a prominent presence in the Indian ODI setup after getting a bright start to his career. A memorable debut series against England in 2020 made him a regular member of the second-string squad.

Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are among the international players included in India A's squad to face New Zealand A in three four-day matches

Following the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the youngster featured in India's tour of England as well as Zimbabwe. He had a lackluster series against the Jos Buttler-led side, picking up only two wickets in three ODIs. He currently has 25 scalps in 14 matches so far.

Will Prasidh Krishna be an all-format bowler for India in the future? Let us know what you think.

