Prasidh Krishna's celebration turns to disappointment as Mohammed Siraj makes huge blunder on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna's emotions went from high to low in minutes as Mohammed Siraj made a massive blunder on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval. The pacer's celebration turned into disappointment as he was deprived of a wicket.On the first ball of the 35th over, Krishna bowled a short delivery as Harry Brook miscued a pull. It was a top edge that went into the air, and he began celebrating. However, Mohammed Siraj, who was on the boundary line, misjudged the catch at long leg. While he had taken the catch, his foot touched the boundary cushion, making it a six.Prasidh Krishna was all smiles and raised both his hands in the air to celebrate as the ball went towards Siraj. Once he realised the blunder by his teammate, his celebration turned into disappointment as he looked in complete disbelief.He covered his mouth with one hand as he was shocked, and then glanced at the batter.Watch the video of the moment below:Harry Brook was batting on 19 runs off 21 balls before he received a lifeline. Heading into lunch, the England batter remained unbeaten on 38 off just 30 balls, having smashed a few boundaries after the error by Siraj.The hosts went into lunch on 164/3 on Day 4, chasing a target of 374 runs to win the Test.Prasidh Krishna sends the dangerous Ben Duckett packing, draws first blood on Day 4Earlier on Day 4, Prasidh Krishna delivered a massive blow as he sent English opener Ben Duckett packing. Duckett had gone past his half-century. On the fourth ball of the 23rd over, Krishna produced a full-length delivery outside the off-stump that trapped the left-hander.Duckett looked to drive the ball and ended up getting a thick outside edge that flew to KL Rahul at second slip. Rahul grabbed the catch comfortably, making no mistake. The opener was sent back for 54 off 83 balls as the hosts lost their first wicket of the day.In the first innings, Prasidh Krishna impressed with four wickets. He returned figures of 4/62 and claimed the scalps of Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton.Krishna has bagged 11 wickets so far in the five-match series.