Prasidh Krishna's celebration turns to disappointment as Mohammed Siraj makes huge blunder on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 03, 2025 18:29 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Prasidh Krishna in action on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England - Source: Getty

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna's emotions went from high to low in minutes as Mohammed Siraj made a massive blunder on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval. The pacer's celebration turned into disappointment as he was deprived of a wicket.

On the first ball of the 35th over, Krishna bowled a short delivery as Harry Brook miscued a pull. It was a top edge that went into the air, and he began celebrating. However, Mohammed Siraj, who was on the boundary line, misjudged the catch at long leg. While he had taken the catch, his foot touched the boundary cushion, making it a six.

Prasidh Krishna was all smiles and raised both his hands in the air to celebrate as the ball went towards Siraj. Once he realised the blunder by his teammate, his celebration turned into disappointment as he looked in complete disbelief.

He covered his mouth with one hand as he was shocked, and then glanced at the batter.

Watch the video of the moment below:

Harry Brook was batting on 19 runs off 21 balls before he received a lifeline. Heading into lunch, the England batter remained unbeaten on 38 off just 30 balls, having smashed a few boundaries after the error by Siraj.

The hosts went into lunch on 164/3 on Day 4, chasing a target of 374 runs to win the Test.

Prasidh Krishna sends the dangerous Ben Duckett packing, draws first blood on Day 4

Earlier on Day 4, Prasidh Krishna delivered a massive blow as he sent English opener Ben Duckett packing. Duckett had gone past his half-century. On the fourth ball of the 23rd over, Krishna produced a full-length delivery outside the off-stump that trapped the left-hander.

Duckett looked to drive the ball and ended up getting a thick outside edge that flew to KL Rahul at second slip. Rahul grabbed the catch comfortably, making no mistake. The opener was sent back for 54 off 83 balls as the hosts lost their first wicket of the day.

In the first innings, Prasidh Krishna impressed with four wickets. He returned figures of 4/62 and claimed the scalps of Zak Crawley, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton.

Krishna has bagged 11 wickets so far in the five-match series.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
