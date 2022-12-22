Indian pace bowler Prasidh Krishna has pondered on improving his game ahead of India's home bilateral series next year.

The Karnataka pacer has played 14 One-Day International matches for India since making his debut against England in March 2021. He was a regular in India's ODI squad and was in the mix of genuine quick bowlers.

Prasidh, who has picked up 25 ODI wickets at an average of 23.92, played his last game in the format against Zimbabwe in August. He suffered a back injury in September and thus missed out on home series against South Africa and away tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Speaking to India Today on the sidelines of the Mumbai Marathon, Prasidh Krishna mentioned how he aims to contribute to the team with enhancements in performance.

He said:

"I am trying to do the best what I can. Because obviously there is so much that I can do at one given point. Obviously I am trying to improve myself and do as much as I can to contribute to the team's victory."

India will kick off the new year with some white-ball games against their Asian counterparts Sri Lanka. They will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka starting on January 3.

The team will later host New Zealand for the same number of white-ball matches from January 18 to February 1. The Men in Blue are also slated to play Australia in the most-anticipated Test series in February followed by three ODIs in March.

While showcasing his excitement for the cricket schedule in the 2023 calendar year, Prasidh said:

"There is a lot of cricket coming up. There is a few series with Sri Lanka coming here, New Zealand coming here and Australia coming here."

He added:

"It's more of home series this year then there is IPL and of course it's a ODI World Cup here. So I think there is a lot of cricket for people to look up to."

"My favourite Indian cricketer right now is Jasprit Bumrah" - Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh started bowling after watching former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee during his childhood and now enjoys bowling alongside ace paceman Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI team.

"My favourite Indian cricketer right now is Jasprit Bumrah. To be bowling with him and learning a lot from him is something great. I think Brett Lee is somebody that I have grown up watching. So those two are the ones," said Prasidh Krishna.

Prasidh Krishna missed action for Karnataka in white-ball domestic tournaments like Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) and Vijay Hazare (ODI). He is not part of their Rani Trophy squad either as, he is yet to be declared match-fit.

