Praveen Jayawickrama registers best figures by a Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut

Praveen Jayawickrama had a Test debut to remember as Sri Lanka trounced Bangladesh by a staggering 209 runs on Monday. The left-arm spinner picked up 11 wickets in the game, becoming the first Sri Lankan to claim a ten-wicket haul on debut.

Praveen Jayawickrama’s stunning effort also meant that the 22-year-old registered the best Test figures for a Sri Lankan bowler on debut, eclipsing Akila Dananjaya’s 8/44 against Bangladesh three years ago.

🚨 The best match figures (11 wickets) by a Sri Lankan on Test debut.



🚨 The best match figures by a left-arm spinner on Test debut.



🚨 1st Sri Lankan bowler to take 10 wickets or more in the debut match.



Take a bow Praveen Jayawickrama

The young spinner had a dream debut, spinning a web around the Bangladesh batsman on his first outing in Test cricket. He hit the ground running, ending with figures of 6/92 in the first innings of the match. Praveen Jayawickrama was at it again during the second innings, wrapping up Sri Lanka’s first win against a World Test Championship opposition since August 2019 with a five-wicket haul (5/86).

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was all praise for the young Jayawickrama, who played just ten first-class matches before his Test debut.

Praveen does the simple things well. He pitches the ball in the right spot. That's something we saw from Rangana Herath as well. He makes the batsman play and gives the ball a chance to do something. When you play at this level, you have to have that consistency in line and length. He did his job 100% and played like a bowler who had more than his 10 first-class matches. It's a great sign for the future of our Test cricket,” Karunaratne said.

Praveen Jayawickrama breaks a series of records on debut

Sri Lanka win by 209 runs and take the series 1-0 🎉



Sri Lanka win by 209 runs and take the series 1-0

Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama finishes with a brilliant match haul of 11/178

Apart from becoming the most successful Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut, Praveen Jayawickrama reached a series of milestones with his stunning performance.

With match figures of 11/178, Jayawickrama is the first bowler to take a 10-wicket haul on debut since Australia's Jason Krejza in 2008. The left-arm spinner is also the first bowler since Narendra Hirwani in 1988 to pick up two five-wicket hauls in his debut match. Additionally, Jayawickrama's figures are 10th best on the all-time list of Test debuts.