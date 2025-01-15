Preparations in full swing for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Griha Pravesh pooja at Alibaug farmhouse: Reports

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma are reportedly set to host a Griha Pravesh pooja at their Alibaug farmhouse. The two were recently spotted taking a ferry from the Gateway of India for Alibaug.

On Wednesday, January 16, the entertainment website Pinkvilla posted a couple of videos on Instagram. In the clips, a priest can be seen heading to Alibuag on a ferry with pooja essentials.

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's exquisite holiday home is constructed on a 10,000-square-foot plot that they acquired for ₹19 crore in 2023. The former Team India captain also owns luxurious properties in Mumbai and Gurugram.

"Play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available" - DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma's advice to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's probable squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round. Delhi are scheduled to lock horns with Saurashtra from January 23 onwards.

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma believes that Kohli should consider playing for Delhi whenever he is available. He urged the 36-year-old to take a cue from Mumbai-based Team India cricketers.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sharma said:

"Both Virat and Rishabh’s names are in the probable list. The Ranji Trophy camp is underway. Virat should take inspiration from the Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available. See in Mumbai, there has always been a culture where their India players turn up for Ranji matches whenever available. It is missing in the North, especially in Delhi."

Virat Kohli's red-ball form has come under the scanner following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 100-run knock in the second innings of the Test series opener in Perth.

However, his outside off-stump woes were back to haunt him as he failed to make a significant impact in the remaining fixtures, ultimately finishing with 190 runs across nine innings.

Kohli will now shift his attention to ODIs ahead of India's three-match home series against England and the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy.

