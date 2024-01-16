"Pretty grim and rough" - Sam Harper on his recovery from scary concussion and hospitalization

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper has described his hospital time of dizziness and head spins after suffering a dangerous concussion in nets during the 2023-24 Big Bash League.

The Melbourne Stars player suffered a laceration (a deep cut) on his chin and neck after being hit on the head while trying to play a ramp shot.

The on-lookers were shaken and he was immediately taken to the hospital where he spent the night.

"The initial incident and the first few days after were pretty grim and pretty rough. It's not something I wish to go through again," he told Fox Cricket.

The 27-year-old, unfortunately, has a history of concussions. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, this was Harper's eighth concussion.

"Unfortunately I've had a few [concussions] now so I knew potentially what some of the symptoms would be," Harper said. "As people do say, they're all very different. This one the first few days just getting over the dizziness and constant head spins. It was pretty bad the first few days so it was just getting through that and when I got over that it was a bit of a relief and things progressively got better from there."

In 2017, he was struck by a batter's bat while wicketkeeping in a Sheffield Shield match and had to spend a few days in the hospital. Three years later, he was involved in a nasty collision with Nathan Ellis in a BBL game.

"Distressing for me and distressing for my family" - Sam Harper

Harper won't feature in the BBL after the Stars were eliminated from the top-four race but hopes to feature in the Sheffield Shield, which begins in February.

"It's always concerning and frightening, especially when you've had a few hits, in those initial few days. Distressing for me and distressing for my family. I'm just relieved and in a really positive headspace that things seem to have turned a corner," he said.

The right-handed batter has featured in 44 first-class, 32 List A, and 80 T20s. He has played for both Stars and Renegades in the BBL.

