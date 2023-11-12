Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bud CC vs Titan Club (Updated) ft. Bishal Saha and Rohit Singh

Bud Cricket Club faced Titan Club in the 4th match of the Pride Cup T20 2023 on Sunday, November 12, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Bud CC won the toss and elected to bat.

Bishal Saha provided a strong start to Bud CC. He, along with Hrishikesh Tamuli, added 60 runs for the first wicket. Saha was the second batter to get dismissed and made 60 runs off 37 deliveries. His innings helped Bud CC post a total of 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Deep Nath was the star bowler for the Titan Club and finished his four-overs spell with figures of 3/24. Bishal Rudra Paul and Dipankar Bhattacharjee picked up a wicket apiece.

Titan had a disastrous start to their chase and lost their first wicket on the very first delivery. At the end of the powerplay, they had only 38/3 on the board.

The middle order, along with opener Aman Singh, scored some decent runs. However, none of the batters could last long in the middle, and only Aman managed to score more than 30 runs. Titan Club could make only 147/8 and lost the match by 19 runs.

Rohit Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Bud CC. He returned with figures of 3/21 in four overs. Chintu Deka took two wickets, while Sundeep Rabha, Amit Sinha, and S K Jnyanam picked one wicket each.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Bishal Saha has moved to the top of the standings, courtesy of a half-century against Titan Club. He has scored 66 runs in two innings at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 134.69.

Tushar Kanji Roy was dismissed for a duck in his second match and has slipped to second place on this list. He has amassed 57 runs in two outings.

Aman Singh was the highest scorer for Titan Club against Bud CC and is in the third position on this list. He has scored 52 runs in two games at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 101.96.

Arnab Borah (50) and Rohan Hazarika (49) are the next two batters on the list, having played a game each thus far.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Rohit Singh picked up three wickets in his second outing of the season and is placed atop the most wicket standings. He has taken a total of seven wickets at an average of 6.57.

Bishal Rudra Paul slips to the second place with five wickets at an average of 10. Meanwhile, Deep Nath picked up three wickets for 23 runs in his first outing, which has helped him reach the third place on this list.

Chayan Moni Das and Sanjib Barman have slipped one place down to fourth and fifth position, respectively. They both have taken two wickets each.