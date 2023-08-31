Prithvi Shaw to return to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw will represent Northamptonshire in 2024 as well after agreeing to a deal with the County side. He is expected to be available for the second half of the season from June onwards and is likely to partake in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup.

Shaw recently had a stint with Northamptonshire, which was cut short due to a PCL injury. Despite only playing a handful of matches in the One-ay Cup, he left quite an impression, particularly with his record 244-run knock in the team's win over Somerset. Shaw followed it up with yet another unbeaten hundred but sustained an injury while fielding.

Delighted at the prospect of returning to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season, Prithvi Shaw said in a statement released by the Northants:

"I'm so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. "Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there, it's a great club to be a part of and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back over. My goal is always to help win games for the team and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time."

Shaw further stated that several other County sides vied for his services, but his preference always remained Northamptonshire. He continued:

"I had a few teams contacting me after the tournament wanting to talk about playing for them next year, but I feel like I still have more to achieve with Northamptonshire. They gave me the opportunity this year and I'm very happy to be coming back."

In total, Prithvi Shaw scored 429 runs in four innings for the team at an average of 143 and a strike rate of 152.

Prithvi Shaw will not undergo surgery to treat his knee injury

Initial signs were not good regarding Shaw's injury, with several fearing and predicting an ACL tear, that would have kept him out for up to nine months. However, scans revealed that he injured his Posterior Cruciate Ligament, which is expected to heal in two to three months.

The opening batter received a call-up for the home T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year, but could not avail an opportunity. He went on to a horrid Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Delhi Capitals (DC), where he scored only 106 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 124.71.