Prithvi Shaw’s county stint for Northamptonshire delayed due to visa issues: Reports

Team India batter Prithvi Shaw's stint for Northamptonshire in county cricket has been delayed due to visa issues.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Shaw has signed a deal with Northamptonshire for the remainder of the county season. He is also expected to be part of the Royal London One-Day Cup, which begins in August.

Shaw was set to join Northamptonshire at the end of Duleep Trophy 2023, which concluded on Sunday, July 16. However, according to a report in The Times of India, visa issues have delayed the 23-year-old's county stint.

The report quoted a source as saying:

"Prithvi is yet to receive his passport and visa back from the British embassy in Delhi. He has been waiting for over two weeks now."

On the Mumbai batter missing the Deodhar Trophy for his county stint, the source added:

"Shaw has received special permission from the BCCI to miss the Deodhar Trophy and leave for England for his maiden County stint. He was supposed to leave by yesterday or today, but the delay in getting a visa from the British embassy has held him up here.”

Indian legends like Bishan Singh Bedi, Sourav Ganguly, and Anil Kumble have turned out for Northamptonshire in the past.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Prithvi Shaw said, "I don't understand what England mean when they say Bazball. I assume looking at Mitchell Marsh bat that he's a proper Bazball cricketer. People will come out with new names like baseball, hockey or whatever". (Cricbuzz).

The TOI report also stated that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar is likely to join Kent. Shankar could replace Indian left-armer Arshdeep Singh, who will soon join the Indian T20I squad in West Indies. The Men in Blue will play five T20Is from August 3 to 13.

Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century in the Duleep Trophy final

Opening the batting for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 final, Shaw scored 65 off 101 in the first innings, hitting nine fours. However, West Zone were bowled out for 146, responding to South Zone’s first innings total of 213 as Vidwath Kaverappa claimed 7/53.

Shaw was dismissed for 7 off 25 in the second innings, bowled by Vasuki Koushik, as West Zone were bowled out for 222 in a chase of 298.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Prithvi Shaw said, "whatever has brought me here, I'll stick to that method. I can't bat like Pujara sir, he can’t bat like me. I don't like to change my aggressive batting, be it T20 or any format". (Espncricinfo).

The talented right-handed batter has been in and out of the Indian side over the last few years. Despite making his international debut in 2018, he has only represented India in five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I.