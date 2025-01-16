Prithvi Shaw spotted driving to Virral Motanni’s birthday party ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 [Watch]

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw was seen attending Virral Motanni's birthday party ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The cricketer was spotted driving to the event in a car, wearing a cap and a mask.

As he entered the venue, Prithvi Shaw was surrounded by fans and was asked to pose for pictures. A person from the crowd was also heard wishing him to make a comeback, saying 'strong comeback hoga (You will comeback strong).'

The cricketer has been under fire for his performances on the field and off-field controversies that he has been involved in. He last played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. However, he was dropped from the squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

It remains to be seen whether Prithvi Shaw will be picked in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter recently also put out a cryptic post on his official Instagram handle.

"You can take me out of the game, but you can't stop me working," he wrote.

Below is the video of the cricketer spotted at Virral Motanni's birthday celebration -

Prithvi Shaw'a career so far

25-year-old Prithvi Shaw was considered the next big thing in Indian cricket at one point. However, he has been out of favor recently for a number of reasons. Shaw has played five Tests for India, scoring 339 runs at an average of 42.37 with a hundred and two fifties.

In limited overs, he has played six ODIs, managing to score just 189 runs at an average of 31.50, a strike rate of 113.85 with best score of 49. He has played just a solitary T20I but did not score any run in that match.

Looking at his domestic career, he has played 58 first-class matches he has scored 4556 runs at an average of 46.02 with 13 hundreds and 18 half-centuries. The right-hander has played 65 List A matches, scoring 3399 runs at an average of 55.72 with 10 hundreds and 14 fifties.

His international match for India came in the T20I against Sri Lanka at Colombo in July 2021.

