Priya Punia shares emotional post after mother passes away 

Indian women’s cricketer Priya Punia took to her social media account on Tuesday to share an emotional post after her mother passed away.

24-year-old Priya Punia has played 7 ODIs and three T20Is for India, having made her debut in February 2019.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Priya Punia shared pictures of her late mother and remembered her with a heartfelt post. She wrote:

“Today I realized why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always”

In the same post, Priya Punia also urged everyone to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions and maintain social distancing. Her post further read:

“Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous. Wear mask, maintain social distancing, stay safe and stay strong.”

Priya Punia has been named in the Indian women’s Test and ODI squad for the upcoming tour of England. India will be playing a one-off Test in England, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Before Priya Punia, Veda Krishnamurthy also lost her mother and sister

The last few weeks have been a tough one for Indian cricketers, just as it has been for the entire nation, as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to take countless lives.

Before Priya Punia’s loss, India’s women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother and sister succumbed to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Krishnamurthy thanked the BCCI for extending support in unprecedented times. She tweeted:

“Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen.”

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pace bowler Chetan Sakariya's father also succumbed to COVID-19 a few days after the cricketer returned home from the indefinitely suspended IPL 2021.

Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 18, 2021

Former India cricketers RP Singh and Piyush Chawla were also bereaved. While Singh’s father passed away on May 12, Chawla lost his dad to coronavirus a couple of days earlier.