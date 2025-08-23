"Probably is intentional" - Australian star reacts to an incredible MS Dhoni stumping [Watch]

  • home icon
By Shankar
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:34 IST
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni in action - Source: Getty

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has reacted to a stumping by former India captain MS Dhoni from a match against Australia in 2016. The 33-year-old called Dhoni "a genius" while reacting to a stumping of former Australian all-rounder James Faulkner off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

He said that the stumping was perhaps intentional because of the former India captain's unorthodox wicketkeeping methods. In the video, the ball deflected off Dhoni's pads before knocking off the stumps and sent the all-rounder back to the pavilion. Carey told cricket.com.au:

"Dhoni, he's a genius, so he probably meant it. This probably is intentional because it is MS Dhoni. Big chop on from Faulkner. Hit the pad, deflection back onto the stumps. And I think we have got a stumping."
"But then wicketkeeping gloves are close in in front of the stumps there. Does that come into the question or not?
During the course of his almost 15-year international career, MS Dhoni developed a reputation for being unorthodox behind the wickets. His fast hands to knock off the bails coupled with other antics such as lifting his right feet parallely to the ground while trying to stop the ball that was cut by a batter made him different to any other wicketkeeper in the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni does not practice wicketkeeping in the nets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had revealed during IPL 2025 that MS Dhoni did not practice wicketkeeping at nets. The opening batter admitted that the 44-year-old looked physically fitter this season.

"He is still the same, he is fitter this year. He does not practice his keeping at all," Gaikwad had said.

Australian women's team captain Alyssa Healy had said in August 2025 that if she had to take wicketkeeping advice from either MS Dhoni or Adam Gilchrist, she would choose the former because she had never taken advice from him.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

