"Probably is intentional" - Australian star reacts to an incredible MS Dhoni stumping [Watch]

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has reacted to a stumping by former India captain MS Dhoni from a match against Australia in 2016. The 33-year-old called Dhoni &quot;a genius&quot; while reacting to a stumping of former Australian all-rounder James Faulkner off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.He said that the stumping was perhaps intentional because of the former India captain's unorthodox wicketkeeping methods. In the video, the ball deflected off Dhoni's pads before knocking off the stumps and sent the all-rounder back to the pavilion. Carey told cricket.com.au:&quot;Dhoni, he's a genius, so he probably meant it. This probably is intentional because it is MS Dhoni. Big chop on from Faulkner. Hit the pad, deflection back onto the stumps. And I think we have got a stumping.&quot;&quot;But then wicketkeeping gloves are close in in front of the stumps there. Does that come into the question or not?During the course of his almost 15-year international career, MS Dhoni developed a reputation for being unorthodox behind the wickets. His fast hands to knock off the bails coupled with other antics such as lifting his right feet parallely to the ground while trying to stop the ball that was cut by a batter made him different to any other wicketkeeper in the game.Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals MS Dhoni does not practice wicketkeeping in the netsChennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had revealed during IPL 2025 that MS Dhoni did not practice wicketkeeping at nets. The opening batter admitted that the 44-year-old looked physically fitter this season.&quot;He is still the same, he is fitter this year. He does not practice his keeping at all,&quot; Gaikwad had said.Australian women's team captain Alyssa Healy had said in August 2025 that if she had to take wicketkeeping advice from either MS Dhoni or Adam Gilchrist, she would choose the former because she had never taken advice from him.