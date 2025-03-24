“He does not practice his keeping at all” - CSK star’s stunning revelation of MS Dhoni after IPL 2025 win vs MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has admitted that MS Dhoni does not emphasize wicket-keeping during practice sessions before matches. The veteran looked at his fluent best behind the stumps in the win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opening weekend.

MS Dhoni stole the show in the first innings after a lightning-quick stumping to catch MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav short of his crease off Noor Ahmad's bowling. The right-handed batter dragged his leg out while attempting an inside-out shot over covers, but the bails were whipped off even before he could attempt to get back in the crease.

The dismissal in the middle overs played a huge role in the proceedings as MI collapsed to 96-6 soon after.

This marked Dhoni's return to the cricket field since the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. During the off-season, he was seen working on his fitness, and honing his skills with the bat. But, not much of his work with the gloves was witnessed, a fact which Gaikwad corroborated.

"He is still the same, he is fitter this year. He does not practice his keeping at all," Gaikwad said after CSK's four-wicket win in Chennai (via India Today).

MS Dhoni walked out to bat during the run chase, but faced only a couple of deliveries before Rachin Ravindra polished off the contest with a six in the final over.

"Loved to have been more clinical" - CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hails spinners after win over arch-rivals in IPL 2025

CSK almost made a meal of the run chase courtesy of a middle-order collapse triggered by MI rookie spinner Vignesh Puthur. The left-arm wrist spinner dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda to leave the hosts reeling at 107/4. Gaikwad's fluent fifty and Ravindra's anchor act had propelled CSK to 78-1 in the eighth over.

Despite the late flurry of wickets, Ravindra played his role to perfection and saw CSK through with five balls to spare.

Gaikwad praised the spinners for their impact, particularly Noor Ahmad for his match-winning spell of 4/18.

"Happy to be on the winning side, loved to have been more clinical, but that is how the game goes. That is the requirement of the team (talking about the move to bat at three), and that gives the team more balance, and I am really happy to change my position. The spinners were right on point, and right after the auction, one thing we were really excited about was all those three spinners bowling in tandem at Chepauk. Khaleel is experienced, and Noor is an X-factor, and that is why we wanted him in the team, and it's good to have Ash as well," Gaikwad said (as per the aforementioned source).

CSK will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

