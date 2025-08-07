"Let's try something new" - Australian star reveals who between MS Dhoni & Adam Gilchrist to choose for wicketkeeping advice

Australia star Alyssa Healy revealed whom she would choose between MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist to go to for wicketkeeping advice. The veteran Women's cricketer chose the former Indian captain.

However, her choice was only because she wanted to try something new, as she had already spoken enough to Adam Gilchrist, she revealed. Former wicketkeeper Gilchrist was among the big names to have played cricket for Australia.

"MS Dhoni. Because I have never actually had any keeping advice from him whereas I've spoken a lot to Gilly. So I'll go MS Dhoni. (With Gilchrist) I feel like I have exhausted all I can so let's try something new," she said on LiSTNR Sport. (49:37)

Dhoni and Gilchrist were among the finest wicketkeepers the game has ever seen. The former Indian wicketkeeper ended with 829 dismissals in international cricket. These included 634 catches and 195 stumpings. Gilchrist ended above Dhoni with 905 dismissals. These included 813 catches and 92 stumpings.

MS Dhoni reveals future with Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni, in a recent event, revealed his future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Ahead of the 2025 season, the veteran was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category.

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out after a few initial games as he was injured and ruled out. In his absence, Dhoni stepped up as captain of the side too. Ever since the season ended, there have been talks about whether Dhoni would return to play in IPL 2026 or not.

"Me and CSK, we are together. You know even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” he added.

As for IPL 2025, CSK had a poor season. They finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches. With the bat, Dhoni made 196 runs from 14 games, averaging 24.50 with a strike-rate of 135.17.

