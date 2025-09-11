"This is project Sanju Samson" - Former spinner's interesting take on India backing stumper for Asia Cup 2025 clash against UAE

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed pleasant surprise at the Men in Blue's decision to pick Sanju Samson in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE on Wednesday, September 10. Praising coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, he opined that the present team management seems to have a lot of faith in the Kerala stumper's ability.

There were plenty of question marks over Samson's place in the playing XI after Shubman Gill was recalled to the T20I squad for the Asia Cup. Many experts reckoned that both Samson and Gill could not fit into the same playing XI. In the practice sessions ahead of the UAE game as well the former's participation was limited. India, however, picked both Samson and Gill for their first Asia Cup match.

Speaking on Ash ki Baat, Ashwin expressed surprise and delight at India's decision to play Samson even while picking Gill in the playing XI. He stated:

"I am surprised, but happy and pleasantly surprised with the backing that Sanju is getting. The kind of care the coach and captain are taking of him, it's amazing. Suryakumar said at the press conference that 'we are looking after him' and that is visible. If Sanju has to play, he has to be a powerplay enforcer. If a wicket falls in the powerplay, then Sanju goes in."

Hailing the captain-coach duo of Suryakumar-Gambhir, Ashwin opined that the present think tank is willing to go the extra mile to try and accommodate Samson, which did not happen during past regimes. The 38-year-old elaborated:

"This is project Sanju Samson. When I interviewed him, he revealed that Gautam Gambhir told him that even if he makes 21 ducks, he will be picked for the 22nd game. That is the confidence that the coach and Suryakumar have given him. It is clear that the team management believes in what Sanju Samson brings to the table. They are willing to do this sort of a thing to make a place for him. Amazing."

While Samson picked up two catches behind the wickets against UAE on Wednesday, he did not get a chance to bat. Chasing a paltry target of 58, India romped home in 4.3 overs, with nine wickets in hand.

Sanju Samson's place came under the scanner following a poor series against England

Apart from Gill's T20I recall, Samson's own poor form in the home series against England earlier this year also put his place under the scanner. The 30-year-old registered scores of 26, 5, 3, 1 and 16 in the five-match series.

Overall, the Kerala cricketer has featured in 43 T20I matches and has scored 861 runs at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.38, with three hundreds and two half-centuries to his name.

