"Proper meme material" - Azam Khan gets trolled after his 5-ball duck in ENG vs PAK 4th T20I

Pakistan's keeper-batter Azam Khan failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the team's fourth and final T20I of their series against England at Kennington Oval on Thursday, May 30. The swashbuckling batter bagged a five-ball duck in the contest.

England won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan were off to an impressive start, courtesy of a 59-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. The Men in Green were 84/4 in 9.2 overs when Azam Khan walked out to bat.

However, Azam's stay at the crease was a short one, as he departed in the 11th over. The right-handed batter perished after being completely undone by a fiery bouncer from Mark Wood.

He tried to leave the ball, but the ball ended up brushing his gloves and he was out caught behind. Azam finished the series with just 11 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 73.33 and was trolled by many on social media for his flop show.

Here are some of the top reactions:

A few Pakistani supporters opined that Azam didn't deserve to be part of the team's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has scored just 88 runs from 12 innings in his T20I career at an average of 9.77.

"Azam Khan should not play any T20 World Cup matches...'Period'" commented a fan.

"Absolutely frustrated with the T20 World Cup team selection. Choosing Azam Khan, who hasn’t scored more than 30 runs in international matches, over Asif Ali, Shan Masood, and Khushdil Shah is baffling. And why wasn’t Fakhar Zaman given a chance to open ?" remarked another

"How embarrassing is the fact that Azam Khan is in Pakistan's T20 WC squad?" chimed in yet another.

The first and third T20Is of the four-match series between England and Pakistan were washed out due to rain. England won the series 2-0, securing victories in the second and fourth T20Is.

Azam Khan has a forgettable day behind the stumps as well in ENG vs PAK 4th T20I

After getting out for a duck, Azam Khan failed to make amends with his keeping as well. Pakistan required a stellar effort with the ball and in the field to be able to defend a 158-run target.

However, Azam let his bowlers down by dropping two catches. The first missed opportunity came in the sixth over of England's innings. Phil Salt looked to play the pull shot off a short-pitched ball from Mohammad Amir.

However, he couldn't get the desired connection, only managing to get an edge. Azam stretched to his left but couldn't complete the catch and the ball raced away to the fence for a four.

He dropped another catch after missing a straightforward chance in the ninth over. Haris Rauf succeeded in producing the outside edge of Will Jacks' bat, but Azam failed to hold onto a simple catch.

England ultimately chased down the target in 15.3 overs to complete a comprehensive seven-wicket win. Adil Rashid was the Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 4-0-27-2.

