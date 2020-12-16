Proposal made to name a pavilion in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium after Suresh Raina

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina will make his return to competitive cricket soon as he will represent Uttar Pradesh in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. As he is one of the top cricketers to emerge from the state, a proposal has been made to name a pavilion at the Green Park Stadium after the player.

Suresh Raina had been training with the other Uttar Pradesh cricketers in a local camp at Kamla Club. The 10-day camp ended with a session at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. The likes of Mohsin Khan, Priyam Garg, Ankit Rajpoot, and Rinku Singh are also preparing for the upcoming domestic season along with Raina.

According to IANS, the officials have sought the Uttar Pradesh government's permission to name a pavilion in the stadium after the 2011 Cricket World Cup winner. It is pertinent to note that Suresh Raina recently met with Raj Shekhar, Kanpur's Commissioner of Police.

"It was nice meeting you sir. Lovely to have such insightful conversations regarding the promoting cricket in UP. Glad to see all the enthusiasm & contribution," Suresh Raina tweeted about his meeting with Raj Shekhar.

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket in August

Suresh Raina shocked the cricketing world by following MS Dhoni's footsteps and announcing his retirement from all forms of international cricket this year. The southpaw was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and was also the first Indian batsman to score a century in a T20I.

Raina had said that he will participate in the IPL next year. However, there is no official update on which team he will represent. The rumors are rife that two new teams might join the IPL next year, and either of them could have Raina in their ranks.