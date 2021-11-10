"I certainly don't think the door is closed for anyone" - Mark Boucher open to having Faf Du Plessis back in the side

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has declared that no player is off the selection radar for any format in the near future. Mark Boucher spoke in the context of Faf Du Plessis, who didn't earn selection in the 2021 T20 World Cup squad despite performing well before that.

Former Proteas white-ball captain Faf Du Plessis performed outstandingly in the CPL and IPL 2021. Du Plessis accumulated 277 runs in the Caribbean, followed by smashing 633 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a title-winning campaign. However, it wasn't good enough to get him a spot for the World T20.

Mark Boucher revealed that scheduling plans didn't work out well regarding Du Plessis' inclusion in the World T20 squad. However, the former keeper-batsman said he hasn't played his last game for South Africa yet.

"I certainly don't think the door is closed for anyone. The Faf conversation was had, and unfortunately, it just didn't work out with the scheduling and all that stuff. It's been tough during Covid times and bubble life, I understand from his perspective with family, has been very tough. Going forward, hopefully we can get out of bubble life as soon as possible and get back to some sort of normality with regards to touring," the 44-year old said, as quoted by News24.

Du Plessis retired from Test cricket in February this year; however, he intends to represent the Proteas in limited-overs cricket. Although he is 37, the right-handed batsman could be key to their hopes in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 50-over tournament in 2023. But he hasn't played international cricket since February 2021.

"We'll judge them on how we're going to play in our franchise system based on their performances" - Mark Boucher

Boucher also revealed that players who opted for Kolpak deals earlier could return; however, they need to prove themselves to earn a recall.

"I haven't sat down with the selectors and spoken about the future of Faf yet, but we will definitely have that conversation with regards to Faf and other players as well. With the Kolpak guys, we've always said that the guys need to come back into our system and do really well, and we'll judge them on how we're going to play in our franchise system."

Rilee Rossouw, who signed a Kolpak deal in 2017, is currently playing for the Knights in South Africa and could be available for the national team soon. Earlier, seamer Duanne Olivier also hinted at returning to play for his home country.

