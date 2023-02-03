"Proves the importance of education" - Fans troll Sohail Khan for 'distasteful' comments on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan has been in the news of late due to some revelations that he made about his heated exchange with Virat Kohli. The incident reportedly took place during the 2015 ODI World Cup game between India and Pakistan.

Kohli has always shown that he doesn't mind having a word or two with the opposition as it gets the best out of him. On the "Nadir Ali Podcast," Sohail Khan opened up on the conversation he had with the the superstar Indian batter:

"Virat came. He said to me 'Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived and you speak so much).' I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action."

He continued:

"I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player).'"

The comments from the former pacer didn't go down well with fans as they felt the words used were distasteful. Some also felt Virat Kohli deserved more respect. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations, with one of them writing:

"The case of Sohail Khan proves the importance of education in every field of life. Virat Kohli has no match."

Here are some of the reactions:

Basit Subhani @BasitSubhani The case of Sohail Khan proves the importance of education in every field of life.

Virat Kohli has no match. The case of Sohail Khan proves the importance of education in every field of life. Virat Kohli has no match.

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla



#SohailKhan Another day, another Pakistani cricketer trying to make headlines by taking a shot at Virat Kohli. It's becoming a pattern now. Another day, another Pakistani cricketer trying to make headlines by taking a shot at Virat Kohli. It's becoming a pattern now. #SohailKhan

TANMAY @spear_93



• ODIs:

13 matches | 19 wickets | 31.4 average

• Tests:

9 matches | 27 wickets | 41.7 average



But what Sohail Khan thinks he is Sohail Khan in :• ODIs:13 matches | 19 wickets | 31.4 average• Tests:9 matches | 27 wickets | 41.7 averageBut what Sohail Khan thinks he is Sohail Khan in : • ODIs: 13 matches | 19 wickets | 31.4 average• Tests: 9 matches | 27 wickets | 41.7 averageBut what Sohail Khan thinks he is 👇 https://t.co/dMro1Q3xaM

Abhishek 🇦🇷 @Abhi_Kohli123



By the way who is that guy ? Farid Khan @_FaridKhan "I don't believe people listen to what Gautam Gambhir says or what his views about Pakistan are. I don't even know who Gambhir is. Next question please," Sohail Khan. "I don't believe people listen to what Gautam Gambhir says or what his views about Pakistan are. I don't even know who Gambhir is. Next question please," Sohail Khan. Even one of these innings is bigger than Sohail Khan's existenceBy the way who is that guy ? twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… Even one of these innings is bigger than Sohail Khan's existence By the way who is that guy ? twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… https://t.co/KihLuszUyo

🐐 @FOREVER_VK_FAN

Only once did he get his wicket and that too after Kohli scored a 100

The audacity to talk nonsense abt Kohli when he himself had a sh!tty international career Virat Kohli has more 50s in ODIs than Sohail Khan's total international wicketsOnly once did he get his wicket and that too after Kohli scored a 100The audacity to talk nonsense abt Kohli when he himself had a sh!tty international career Virat Kohli has more 50s in ODIs than Sohail Khan's total international wicketsOnly once did he get his wicket and that too after Kohli scored a 100The audacity to talk nonsense abt Kohli when he himself had a sh!tty international career 😭👋 https://t.co/AxovtRqTbw

Alpha Mike ↗️ @Alpha_V18



he's the same sohail khan who before the IND vs Pak game in 2015 WC said "Kohli Ghar ka Sher hoga, but I'll deal with him & get him out"



Well India won the game next day & kohli scored 107 twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… Farid Khan @_FaridKhan "We want peace with our neighbours but if the Indians don't want that then we're not bound either," Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan. "We want peace with our neighbours but if the Indians don't want that then we're not bound either," Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan. For those asking who is he:he's the same sohail khan who before the IND vs Pak game in 2015 WC said "Kohli Ghar ka Sher hoga, but I'll deal with him & get him out"Well India won the game next day& kohli scored 107 For those asking who is he: he's the same sohail khan who before the IND vs Pak game in 2015 WC said "Kohli Ghar ka Sher hoga, but I'll deal with him & get him out"Well India won the game next day 😎 & kohli scored 107😆 twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta…

Cric18👑 @Criclav_18



By the way,Who is Sohail Khan 🤔



#ViratKohli𓃵 #SohailKhan #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND



This shot shows what Virat Kohli had done to Sohail Khan and Pakistan in 2015 World CupBy the way,Who is Sohail Khan 🤔 This shot shows what Virat Kohli had done to Sohail Khan and Pakistan in 2015 World Cup 🐐By the way,Who is Sohail Khan 🤔#ViratKohli𓃵 #SohailKhan #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND https://t.co/jqXITgMM5x

Ruplekha @surbhihrithikfa Farid Khan @_FaridKhan "Virat Kohli came to me and told me I talk too much despite being a newcomer in the team. I told him 'son, when you were playing for India U19, I was playing Test cricket for Pakistan'. I have been playing Tests for Pakistan since 2006 then I got injured," Sohail Khan. "Virat Kohli came to me and told me I talk too much despite being a newcomer in the team. I told him 'son, when you were playing for India U19, I was playing Test cricket for Pakistan'. I have been playing Tests for Pakistan since 2006 then I got injured," Sohail Khan. It's so funny that half of the Pakistan don't even know who is Sohail Khan but they all know who is Virat Kohli🤣🤣 twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta… It's so funny that half of the Pakistan don't even know who is Sohail Khan but they all know who is Virat Kohli🤣🤣 twitter.com/_FaridKhan/sta…

Leg_Cutter🏏 @TweetECricket This meme was invented for Pakistani cricketers only.



New joker some Sohail Khan is trending today This meme was invented for Pakistani cricketers only.New joker some Sohail Khan is trending today https://t.co/Gpm2PGEBij

Virat Kohli begins training for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli posted a video of him hitting the gym on Friday (February 3) as he prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI also posted photos of Kohli and others sweating it out in the camp setup ahead of the first test.

India are without the services of Rishabh Pant and could also possibly miss Shreyas Iyer's presence in the first Test against Australia at Nagpur. This makes Kohli's performance even more crucial.

Will he find his mojo in Tests too after some spectacular performances in white-ball cricket?

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

