"Proves the importance of education" - Fans troll Sohail Khan for 'distasteful' comments on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan has been in the news of late due to some revelations that he made about his heated exchange with Virat Kohli. The incident reportedly took place during the 2015 ODI World Cup game between India and Pakistan.
Kohli has always shown that he doesn't mind having a word or two with the opposition as it gets the best out of him. On the "Nadir Ali Podcast," Sohail Khan opened up on the conversation he had with the the superstar Indian batter:
"Virat came. He said to me 'Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived and you speak so much).' I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action."
He continued:
"I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player).'"
The comments from the former pacer didn't go down well with fans as they felt the words used were distasteful. Some also felt Virat Kohli deserved more respect. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations, with one of them writing:
"The case of Sohail Khan proves the importance of education in every field of life. Virat Kohli has no match."
Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli begins training for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli posted a video of him hitting the gym on Friday (February 3) as he prepares for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI also posted photos of Kohli and others sweating it out in the camp setup ahead of the first test.
India are without the services of Rishabh Pant and could also possibly miss Shreyas Iyer's presence in the first Test against Australia at Nagpur. This makes Kohli's performance even more crucial.
Will he find his mojo in Tests too after some spectacular performances in white-ball cricket?
India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
