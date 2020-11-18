PSL 2020: ‘Dean Jones taught us what very few coaches in the world can,’ - Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim praised the contribution of the late Dean Jones after his franchise won the Pakistan Super League, PSL 2020, trophy by beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final at Karachi.

Jones, who died in Mumbai in September following a heart attack while covering IPL 2020, was appointed as Karachi's coach prior to the start of the fifth edition in March. However, the tournament had to be suspended before the PSL 2020 play-offs due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The play-offs resumed recently with the final being held on Tuesday.

Imad Wasim hails Dean Jones’ contribution

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Imad Wasim, who hit the winning runs in the final, remembered Jones’ contribution to Karachi Kings’ triumph.

"Dean Jones, of course, gets credit because what he taught us, very few coaches in the world can," Imad said.

Imad also thanked Pakistan legend Wasim Akram for stepping in as replacement coach following Jones’ untimely demise. "Wasim Akram, of course, deserves the trophy because he was our bowling coach, head coach, mentor and team president rolled in one. It's an honour to captain this franchise," Imad added.

Earlier, Karachi paid tribute to Jones before their Qualifier against Multan Sultans by forming a 'D' shape on the outfield and also observing a moment's silence. They also had a cardboard cut-out with them during the playoffs, with a ‘We miss you!’ message.

Jones had a strong PSL connection. Before Karachi, he had coached Islamabad United to two PSL titles.

Meanwhile, Imad also praised the bowling trio of Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Umaid Asif for their efforts in the final, admitting he had misread the pitch.

"The way the bowlers bowled was fantastic. We misread the pitch somewhat, too, because we wanted to bat first, too. The bounce wasn't true, and so we varied our pace and lines, and I think our bowlers executed their plans perfectly,” he said.

"We knew if Babar (Azam)put on a masterclass we could effectively put our feet up in the chase. Obviously anything can go wrong and in the end we lost a couple of wickets all of a sudden, and that's why I'd decided to go in lower down the order, so we'd have some security at the end,” the Karachi Kings captain added.

Chasing 135 for victory, Azam guided the team home with an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls. Earlier, Asif dismissed well-set Lahore openers Tamim Iqbal and Fakhar Zaman in the same over as Karachi restricted Lahore to 134 for 7.