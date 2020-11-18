PSL 2020 Final: How much did the PSL winners get compared to the IPL champions?

Ever since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started, fans haven't shied away from comparing it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) - arguably the biggest T20 league in the world. None of the T20 tournaments in the world get close to the IPL when it comes to the star power and the enormous money involved.

In the recently concluded PSL final, Karachi Kings were crowned champions after their star player Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to help his team beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets.

IPL 2020 v/s PSL 2020 - Prize money comparison

In terms of prize money, the IPL is quite ahead of the PSL since the tournament wins huge sponsorship deals owing to its global fan-base.

The winners of the 2020 edition of the IPL - Mumbai Indians - earned a massive INR 20 crores, and the runners-up Delhi Capitals earned INR 12.5 crores.

On the other hand, the winners of Pakistan Super League 2020 - Karachi Kings - received a prize money of INR 3.75 crores, while runners-up Lahore Qalandars took home INR 1.5 crores.

IPL 2020 winners Mumbai Indians

While IPL has a prize money allocated for the third and fourth-placed teams as well, PSL doesn't have any such allocations. In IPL 2020, the third and fourth-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore took home a whopping 8.75 crores each.

The prize money associated with individual matches is, however, very similar when we compare the IPL and the PSL.

Even though the quality of play and entertainment is almost on par in the two T20 tournaments, IPL is undoubtedly way ahead of PSL and the other T20 leagues worldwide in terms of the prize money offered.

It's also interesting to note that the third and fourth-ranked teams in the IPL individually received more money (INR 8.75 crores) than the entire prize money on offer at the PSL (INR 7.5 crores).