Azam Khan pleasantly surprised after earning a place in Pakistan's T20I squad

Azam Khan is over the moon after being named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the T20I squad for the upcoming tours of England and West Indies on Friday.

Azam is currently with the Quetta Gladiators squad in Abu Dhabi. In a video released by the franchise, Khan reacted to his inclusion in the Pakistan squad.

"I was having breakfast when Nabeel [Quetta’s Media Manager] bhai told me about my selection for Pakistan T20I squad. At first I thought he was joking. Then, I left my breakfast and straightaway went to my father [Moin Khan] and that was an emotional movie moment.

"I wasn’t expecting to be selected so early. I am happy because my hard work for the past year has paid off," Azam Khan said.

Azam Khan is the son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan. The 22-year-old has played 36 T20 matches in his career, scoring 743 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 157.41. The rising star of Pakistan cricket has recorded four half-centuries in his brief T20 career.

Owner of Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omar supported me a lot: Azam Khan

Azam Khan is currently one of the top hard-hitters in the PSL

Azam Khan credited Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar and the team's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for his success.

Interestingly, Khan also played for the Nadeem Omar-owned Galle Gladiators team in the Lanka Premier League 2020. His brilliant performances for the Gladiators have helped him break into the Pakistan T20I squad.

"Nadeem Omar, our owner of Quetta Gladiators, supported me a lot and gave me a chance in PSL to show my potential. Sarfaraz [Ahmed] bhai also gave me a golden opportunity to perform at those batting numbers, where I could perform in PSL. I will have to increase my efforts because I want to be a consistent member of Pakistan team," Azam Khan added.

