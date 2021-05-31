PSL 2021: Disappointed to not play in Pakistan, Islamabad very close to my heart - Usman Khawaja

Australian cricketer and Islamabad United batsman Usman Khawaja has admitted that he is disappointed at not getting an opportunity to play in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). Usman Khawaja was born in Islamabad before his family moved to Australia.

PSL 2021 was being played in Pakistan until COVID-19 cases forced the tournament to be suspended in March this year. The T20 league is likely to resume in Abu Dhabi early next month and Usman Khawaja is already in quarantine.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Usman Khawaja said that he was excited to play PSL for the first time, but lamented missing out on playing in his country of birth.

He stated:

“I am very excited to take part in PSL 2021. Obviously, would have liked to play in Pakistan. Not to get the opportunity is a little bit disappointing. But hopefully will get to play some cricket soon, which is the main thing. As long as we play, the fans can watch on TV. Yeah, would have been nicer to have played in Pakistan. But this is the next best thing.”

Looking back at his association with Pakistan, the 34-year-old added that it’s a link that is very close to his heart.

Usman Khawaja further said:

“It’s a nice little circle (playing for Islamabad United). My family is all from Karachi and then we moved to Islamabad one or two years before I was born. So I was born in Islamabad and it is very close to my heart. I have been there two or three times since we have moved to Australia. It is always nice, a beautiful city. Very nice to be playing for Islamabad United. It is a nice link to have. I haven’t played in Pakistan ever as our domestic cricket clashes with PSL every year. I last came to Pakistan around 10-11 years back for my brother’s wedding.”

As long as Babar Azam doesn't perform against us, happy watching him bat: Usman Khawaja

During the interaction, Usman Khawaja also praised Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam as a world-class performer.

Asked for his views on Azam, the left-hander replied:

“Babar Azam is a world-class player. He has been excellent in T20s and ODIs and now he is developing into a very good Test player as well. Consistency is very important for being the best and Azam has been doing that in all the formats, which is the hardest thing to do. I am very excited to watch him play. I am a cricket lover and like watching good players bat. As long as he doesn't perform against us, I will be happy watching him bat.”

The start of PSL 2021 might be delayed after 11 players, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, were not allowed to board flights to Abu Dhabi on Sunday due to clearance issues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asserted that they are working hand in glove with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board to sort out the problems.