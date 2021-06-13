PSL 2021: Hasan Ali to miss the remainder of the tournament due to personal reasons

Islamabad United’s pacer Hasan Ali will miss the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to family reasons. He is set to leave the bio-bubble in Abu Dhabi and return to Pakistan.

A press release from Islamabad United quoted the Pakistani fast bowler as saying:

“I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons, I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket, and nothing is more important than family.

“I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches,” signed off Hasan Ali.

In April this year, Hasan Ali announced that he and his wife Samia were blessed with a baby girl. He was with the Pakistan team in South Africa during the birth of his first child.

Islamabad United are currently placed in second spot in the PSL points table. Hasan Ali’s absence will be a big blow for the side as he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with ten wickets at an impressive average of 14, going under six an over.

Earlier this year, he parted ways with Peshawar Zalmi, ending a five-year-long association. On Friday, Hasan Ali picked figures of two for 24 in the side's win over Quetta Gladiators.

Hasan Ali’s absence will be a huge loss for Islamabad United: Shadab Khan

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan lent his support to Hasan Ali and at the same time cited that the pacer’s absence will be a massive loss for the team and the tournament.

“We understand Hasan’s situation right now; family always comes first. We wish Hasan the very best of luck. He will obviously be a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United, we have always looked after each other like a family, and we will continue to do so,” said Shadab Khan.

The captain’s views were also echoed by team owner Ali Naqvi, who praised Hasan’s leadership skills and expressed wholehearted support for the cricketer’s decision.

“He has been a great leader and performer for the franchise this season, but we have always had the belief in Islamabad united that our professional commitments are subservient to our personal commitments. When we say we are a family, we truly mean it, and nothing is more important to a person than his family,” said Naqvi.

One of Pakistan’s leading cricketers, 26-year-old Hasan Ali has 188 international wickets across his five-year career so far. He was instrumental in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, where he bagged the Player of the Tournament award.

