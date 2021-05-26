"I am ready to play even in 50 degree Celsius temperature" - Mohammad Rizwan not bothered by the Abu Dhabi heat

Mohammad Rizwan has said that he is ready to play PSL 2021 even if the temperature soars to 50 degrees Celsius. The Multan Sultans skipper believes the heat in Abu Dhabi will not impact Pakistani players because they are accustomed to playing in such conditions.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Rizwan spoke at length about the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Abu Dhabi. The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to resume the tournament as soon as possible so that the final games are not pushed to July, a time when the summer season peaks in the UAE.

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan, however, said he enjoys playing under the sun and the higher temperatures would not impact his game much.

“I enjoy playing cricket in soaring heat. I am ready to play even in 50 degree celsius temperature. Pakistan players are also accustomed to playing hot weather, so they won’t face any trouble. However, foreign players might find it difficult to adjust initially,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

Mohammad Rizwan's team, the Multan Sultans, did not have a great outing in the first phase of PSL 2021. The Sultans currently hold fifth position in the points table, with only two points to their name in five matches.

I have had a chat with my players regarding where we lacked: Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is optimistic that his team will bounce back

Mohammad Rizwan also spoke about his team's performance in the same interview and revealed that he had had a chat with his players regarding their shortcomings. Rizwan hoped the team would better its performance in the second phase of PSL 2021 and improve its position in the standings.

“Whenever such a gap comes, you talk to your players about what we could have done better. We made several mistakes collectively as a team. I have had a chat with my players regarding where we lacked and hopefully we will try to improve in those areas and produce better results,” Mohammad Rizwan added.

Guess the conversation. The three best ones get pinned 📌 😉#SultanAaGayya pic.twitter.com/Qn5ceBq9Hf — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) May 25, 2021