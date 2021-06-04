PSL 2021: “I want AB de Villiers to play for Lahore Qalandars” - Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars batsman Fakhar Zaman has revealed that he would love to play alongside AB de Villiers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL 2021, which was suspended earlier in the year, is all set to resume on June 9. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the schedule for the remainder of the T20 league in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman discussed Lahore Qalandars’ chances in the remainder of the tournament. Asked if there was one player he would want to play alongside in the PSL, Fakhar Zaman instantly responded:

“From the very start, I am a very big fan of AB de Villiers. I follow him a lot. He did represent Lahore Qalandars, but did not play a lot of matches. So if you ask me about one player, I want AB de Villiers to play for Lahore Qalandars.”

South African legend De Villiers played seven matches for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2019. He scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 128.99 with a best of 52 not out, before being ruled out of the remainder of the edition with a back injury.

Despite international retirement, De Villiers has been in great form in T20 leagues. He played seven matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021, and smashed 207 runs at a strike rate of 164.28.

Win or lose, we do not panic: Fakhar Zaman

Lahore Qalandars struggled in the initial few seasons of the PSL. However, they have been highly impressive over the last couple of years. They were runners-up in PSL 2020, and have done well this year too, winning three out of four games.

Asked about the reason behind the change in Lahore Qalandars’ fortunes, Fakhar Zaman opined:

“I think what’s good about the current Lahore Qalandars setup is that we do not chop and change too much. Earlier, if we used to lose one game, we used to immediately change the combination. But now, even if we win or lose, we do not panic.”

Praising skipper Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman added:

“Secondly, I feel Sohail Akhtar is a lucky captain. Under his leadership, we have won matches from difficult circumstances. The way he leads, he never makes you feel like he is the captain. He behaves just like a normal friend. So, not panicking and Akhtar coming in as captain, these two things have had a major role to play in our change in fortunes and now we are winning regularly.”

Fakhar Zaman has scored 189 runs in four matches for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021 at a strike-rate of 143.18 and an average of 63.

