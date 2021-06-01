PSL 2021: I will try to learn from Martin Guptill’s experience - Babar Azam

Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam has said that he is excited to bat with explosive New Zealand opener Martin Guptill during the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) and learn from him.

The Pakistan captain described Guptill as one of the best T20 batsmen in the world, one who can turn matches around with his sensational hitting. Guptill was picked up by Karachi Kings in the PSL 2021 replacement draft a few days back.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Babar Azam praised Guptill, saying:

“I have played with Martin Guptill in the past in the Caribbean Premier League. We had a good bonding, and it was nice to play with him. He is one of the best T20 batsmen (in the world), and when he is batting, he can totally change the complexion of the game. His power-hitting skills are outstanding. I will try to learn from Martin Guptill’s experience because the learning process never stops.”

The 34-year-old Guptill is a highly experienced campaigner in the T20 format. He has played 271 games so far and has amassed 7757 runs at a strike rate of 131.43, scoring four hundreds and 48 fifties.

During the interaction, Babar Azam also admitted that the team has high hopes from Sharjeel Khan. The Karachi Kings batsman said about Khan:

“He struggled a bit at the start (of PSL 2021), but then he hit an amazing century. Players like him can change games single-handedly. I was really happy to see that he has worked really hard on his fitness as well.”

Local players win you the PSL: Babar Azam

Asked for his views on the quality of cricket in the PSL, Babar Azam said that it is top-notch. He added that local players have a key role to play in wins, which boosts their confidence. The 26-year-old elaborated in this regard:

“Quality of cricket in PSL is good. Local players are very good here, as they know about the conditions in Abu Dhabi and in Pakistan. Foreigners can win you one or two games, but local players win you the tournament.”

Babar Azam also expressed confidence about Karachi Kings successfully defending their PSL title, saying:

“We are hopeful (about defending our title) and would like to continue our good form in this season, as we are currently at the top of the table. There have been some changes in the team, but the replacements have been equally good.”

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the PSL 2020 final. Babar Azam starred with an unbeaten 63 off 49 as the Kings chased down a 135-run target with eight balls to spare.

