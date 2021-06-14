"It is just like becoming a doctor without MBBS"- Salman Butt slams Pakistan's fast bowlers for not focusing on first-class cricket

Salman Butt has slammed the current Pakistani fast bowlers, saying they need to focus more on first-class cricket instead of spending time at the gym.

According to the former Pakistan skipper, the current Pakistan bowlers only focus on breaching the 140 kmph mark and not on swing, line, and length. Hence, Butt believed that they could become good athletes but not good fast bowlers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt gave his views on the shortcomings of a few Pakistani fast bowlers in PSL 2021 despite the improved facilities in the National High Performance Center.

As per Salman Butt, lack of first-class experience was the reason behind their failures.

"Bowling at 140 kmph makes no impact if you don't bowl at proper line and length. The batsmen love playing these type of half-volleys. They only need to direct the ball towards the boundary. Pace will help you only if you know how to swing and bowl at the correct line and length. The bowlers need to spend more time playing first-class cricket; not at the gym working on their legs. You'll become an athlete, not a bowler. It is just like becoming a doctor without MBBS."

Salman Butt highlighted how the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah did not give much importance to first-class cricket.

He concluded his opinion by stating that whatever exercises and training the fast bowlers had to do were supportive elements for injury prevention and not the primary skill.

Azam Khan needs to perform: Salman Butt

Azam Khan will likely receive his maiden international cap soon

Next, Salman Butt talked about Pakistan's rising star Azam Khan. Azam is a wicketkeeper-batsman who can hit the ball hard. However, the 22-year-old is yet to fire on all cylinders in PSL 2021.

Salman Butt opined that people will always question Khan's place in the playing XI because of his fitness, and the only way the stumper could shut their mouths was by performing well.

"Azam Khan needs to perform. He played a couple of good knocks in PSL, but there were many discussions about his fitness. So, every time he fails or misfields, these people will question his fitness. The only way out of all this is to keep performing."

