Karachi Kings owner explains why PSL 2021 did not move to the UAE 

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal has revealed that he advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to move PSL 2021 to the United Arab Emirates. However, the organizers did not entertain this idea and conducted the tournament in Pakistan.

Talking to Khaleej Times after the PCB postponed PSL 2021, Iqbal shared the details of his conversation with the organizers of the tournament. Iqbal claims he wanted PSL 2021 to happen in the UAE even before the competition began.

The Karachi Kings team owner also asked the PCB to move the tournament to the UAE after the organizers decided to call off the competition because of COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble.

However, PCB officials turned down the suggestion as they felt it would have been harsh on the players to quarantine in the Gulf nation again. Iqbal also believes the United Arab Emirates could host PSL 2021 whenever the tournament resumes later this year.

"I made a suggestion before the PSL started to shift the tournament to the UAE. But they wanted to do it in Pakistan because the SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures] were very strong," said Iqbal. "The problem is everyone involved in the tournament will need to go into isolation again for seven days or 10 days in the UAE."

"The players would not have been able to sustain such isolation again immediately. But I think for the next plan, yes, the UAE could be an option,” added Iqbal.

Salman Iqbal slams organizers for poor management of PSL 2021 bio-bubble

Salman Iqbal's team Karachi Kings won PSL 2020.

Like other franchise owners, Salman Iqbal was disappointed about the postponement of PSL 2021. The Karachi Kings owner was also unhappy about how some players and officials breached the bio-bubble rules during the competition.

As the management did not take strict action against the players who broke the rules, there were multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble before the tournament completed the Karachi leg.

“I think the SOPs were not followed, the [Pakistan Super League] management was poor. They could have done a much better job. Yes, it’s disappointing, not only for the owners but for the crowds and cricket lovers all around the world. But, of course, safety comes first,” Salman Iqbal concluded.