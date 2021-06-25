PSL 2021: “Mohammad Rizwan has the potential to lead Pakistan in the future” - Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja believes Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has the potential to lead the national team in the future.

Rizwan led Multan Sultans to victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2021 final in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Batting first, Multan posted a massive 206 for 4 before restricting Peshawar to only 159 for 9.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja showered praise on Rizwan and said:

“He (Mohammad Rizwan) is a simple man but does a great job as leader and he has the potential to lead Pakistan in the future.”

What a journey for this man. From not being a regular in the XI last year to leading Multan Sultans to their first PSL title. Also the only batsman with 1000 runs in T20s this year. And don’t forget he won the National T20 Cup for KP too. #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/RWp6io9zcg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2021

Raja added that the Multan Sultans were a very impressive side who had all the bases covered:

“Combination wise, Multan Sultans were a very strong side. Their bowling and batting was very good and their captain was the biggest plus.”

According to Raja, Peshawar Zalmi conceded too many runs, and it was never going to be easy chasing a 200-plus score in a final. He explained:

“Peshawar Zalmi conceded too many runs bowling first. It was never going to be easy chasing over 200 in a final. The only way Peshawar Zalmi could have chased down 200-plus was if (Hazratullah) Zazai had batted well. But, he failed and Peshawar Zalmi fell way short in the end.”

"Multan Sultans is a young team but a gifted one" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja pointed out that the partnership between Sohaib Maqsood (65*) and Rilee Rossouw (50 off 21) was a game-changing one in the context of the PSL 2021 final. The duo added 98 runs for the third wicket for the Multan Sultans. Raja stated:

“The partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw hurt Peshawar Zalmi badly. Maqsood’s performance is good news for Pakistan team. There is a vacuum in the batting lineup, which he can fulfil provided he doesn’t feel the pressure. When a player makes a comeback, he has to redefine himself. He needs to enjoy his new lease of life and prove himself.”

Raja further said while praising the PSL 2021 champions:

“Multan Sultans is a young team but a gifted one. They backed their players like Maqsood and opener Shan Masood. They had a young bowling attack. Imran Khan put up some very good performances. Shahnawaz Dahani was a massive success and a lot of the credit for it should go to the Multan Sultans think-tank. They showed a lot of confidence in him and were rewarded. It was a great tournament overall.”

Peshawar Zalmi lost Hazratullah Zazai for just six in the chase, and despite Shoaib Malik’s 28-ball 48, they fell way short of the target as Multan Sultans were crowned champions.

Edited by Samya Majumdar