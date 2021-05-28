PSL 2021: Naseem Shah rejoins bubble in sensational U-turn

Naseem Shah has rejoined the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) bio-bubble in an astonishing turn of events. It comes just three days after he was released from the same after arriving at the hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR Test.

Naseem Shah was ruled out of PSL 2021 on May 24, with the management releasing him from isolation in Lahore for breaching the COVID-19 protocol. The league had confirmed that the young gun will not travel to Abu Dhabi, effectively ending his competition.

But ESPNCricinfo reported a sensational U-turn by the authorities, with Naseem Shah now back in the reckoning for Quetta Gladiators.

Naseem Shah has been allowed to return to the bio-secure bubble & will be sent back to isolation after a pre-arrival Covid 19 test.



Upon completion of Bio-secure bubble protocols, he will be eligible to depart for Abu Dhabi on the third chartered flight from Pakistan.

The publication confirmed a compromise had been reached following a meeting between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL 2021 franchises. Naseem Shah now needs to clear a pre-isolation Covid-19 test after which he can enter the team hotel.

If he returns back-to-back negative tests in isolation, Naseem Shah will be allowed to board the flight to Abu Dhabi. The young pacer will then fly out with the contingent left behind by the first flights that carried more than 200 personnel on Thursday.

The news will come as a big boost for the Quetta Gladiators. Naseem Shah is one of the most promising Pakistan pacers on the circuit, and he will benefit from game time in the UAE next month.

Why was Naseem Shah excluded from PSL 2021?

Naseem Shah was earlier ruled out of PSL 2021 for violating the league’s COVID-19 guidelines.

According to regulations, players had to furnish a negative RT-PCR report from a test taken no more than 48 hours before their arrival at the hotel on May 24.

Naseem Shah’s negative RT-PCR report was from a test conducted on May 18 instead, with the fast bowler placed in isolation on arrival.

A three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for the PSL later released him from isolation and confirmed his expulsion from the tournament.