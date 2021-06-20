PSL 2021: “Not going to hug the batsman after hitting him on the helmet” - Hasan Ali

Pakistan and Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali has said that he is not going to hug the batsman or chat with him after hitting him on the helmet.

Hasan Ali was speaking in reference to the Sarfaraz Ahmed-Shaheen Afridi incident during the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2021. The two Pakistani cricketers were involved in an ugly spat after Afridi hit Ahmed on the helmet with a bouncer.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Hasan Ali was asked how he would react if he hit a senior batsman from his country with a bouncer. The pacer responded:

“As a professional, if you hit a batsman on the helmet, it is your responsibility to ask him once if he is okay. That is sportsmanship spirit. But I am not going to hug the batsman or chat with him after hitting him on the helmet. This a game of cricket after all. No bowler would want to send down gentle deliveries to the batsman and get hit for fours and sixes."

"If the batsman get hit, a bowler can check on him once as an act of courtesy. After that, it is the medical staff’s responsibility to look after the batsman and do a concussion test. Just because I hit a batsman, does not mean I go and treat him as well,” he went on to add.

As a senior player, you have to take responsibility: Hasan Ali

Islamabad United finished the PSL 2021 league stage on top of the points table, with eight wins out of 10. In fact, they have won their last five matches in a row. In their penultimate group encounter against Peshawar Zalmi, their stand-in captain Usman Khawaja hammered a brilliant hundred. Reflecting on Islamabad United’s superb batting effort in the match, where they put up 247 batting first, Hasan Ali said:

“Our captain for that game Usman Khawaja batted brilliantly and, after that, Asif Ali slammed 43 runs in 14 balls. Brandon King also batted very well on his debut. Colin Munro also gave a very good start. So it’s great that Islamabad United have been in such good form and, in every game, different batsmen have stood up.”

Hasan Ali himself has been impressive with the ball, claiming 12 wickets in PSL 2021 so far. Speaking about his performance, Hasan Ali said that, as a senior, he is bound to take responsibility. The pacer stated:

“As a senior player, you have to take responsibility. The youngsters are supporting me very well. Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled nicely in Karach leg as well as here. Akif (Javed) has made a comeback after a while and he has also impressed. This is a really good bowling unit and we want to keep performing the same way.”

Islamabad United will take on Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of PSL 2021 on Monday. Peshawar Zalmi will meet Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava