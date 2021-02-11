PSL 2021: PCB finalizes SOPs for crowds who will attend matches 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the truncated crowds that will be allowed to attend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) games, sources told Geo News.

The report added that the PCB has sent the SOPs to the Ministry of Health and the National Command and Operation Centre for approval. Once the same is given the go-ahead by the authorities, the PCB will announce the SOPs.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place from February 20th to March 22nd.

The report also stated that the PCB has decided to raise ticket prices for PSL 2021. Ticket sales are likely to start tomorrow, with fans being allowed to pre-book their seats.

PSL 2021 tickets to be sold online

With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the PCB has decided that tickets for PSL 2021 will only be sold online. The authorities issued a statement saying they have an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets for the upcoming event. The PCB statement read:

“With a socially distant seating plan, cricket fans can now be a part of the game again. Both the PSL 6 venues in Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for spectators.”

PSL 2021 matches will be played in both Karachi and Lahore. The opening game on February 20th will see defending champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators. The matches will be played in Karachi till March 7th.

After a break of a couple of days, the second phase of PSL 2021 will start on March 10th in Lahore, with a contest between Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

With the crowd capacity capped at 20 percent, the PCB earlier announced that 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside Karachi’s National Stadium while 5,500 fans will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Last year’s PSL was heavily affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the playoffs postponed to November and played behind closed doors. The Karachi Kings defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi.